The stock of Eastern Company continued its positive movement during the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, successfully breaking through the pivotal resistance level of EGP 43.90 after several attempts to surpass it.

Then, the stock retested this level as a new support level. Indicators highlighted that the upward rebound from this area strengthened the breakout and confirmed investor interest in the stock at current prices.

Technically, the stock maintains a clear upward trend, backed by price stability above the 200-hour moving average, which continues to indicate the dominance of buyers in the short term, as well as in the medium and long term.

Mubasher Research noted that a potential decline in the coming sessions is viewed as a corrective move and a natural profit-taking phase, as long as the stock remains above EGP 43.90.

Given these factors, attention remains focused on the EGP 47.00-48.20 range as the next targets for the current wave. It is important to monitor the support of rising trading volumes and the decrease in liquidity during the pullback as a means of confirmation.

Price Movement Summary

Eastern Company’s stock witnessed significant price movement during 2025, starting from around EGP 26.00 in January. The stock then gradually rose until mid-April, reaching approximately EGP 36.00.

It began a corrective wave, dropping to around 28.00 in mid-June, before embarking on a strong upward surge from late July, reaching a peak around 44.00 in early October.

During Q3-25, the stock experienced a slight pullback, settling at 42.50, suggesting a natural correction after the significant rise.

Overall, the stock exhibits a clear upward trend throughout the year, with limited volatility, reflecting growing investor interest, particularly in the second half (H2) of 2025.

About Eastern Company

The EGX-listed firm is one of the largest and most established tobacco companies operating in Egypt and the Middle East. It holds a leading position in the food, beverage, and tobacco sector thanks to its strong market share and significant production capacity.

The company is a leading stock with a notable impact on the EGX30 index, with a relative weight of 9.61% and a market cap of approximately EGP 126 billion.

Disclaimer:

This analysis is based on technical analysis tools and reflects a comprehensive analytical view that may vary depending on interpretation methods.

It does not constitute a direct recommendation to buy or sell, nor an invitation to make investment decisions. This is intended solely for monitoring and study purposes. Investment decisions are the sole responsibility of the investor, based on their financial situation and investment goals.

