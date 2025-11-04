Forbes Middle East recognized trailblazing women shaping the future of business and Innovation across diverse sectors

The summit brought together over 5,000 attendees, including prominent women leaders from the public and private sectors, alongside entrepreneurs and creatives from across the region and beyond.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : Forbes Middle East concluded the third edition of its Women’s Summit by honoring a select group of inspiring female leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across diverse fields, celebrating their impactful contributions to building a more inclusive and empowering future.

Held at the Fairmont Riyadh Hotel on November 2–3, 2025, the summit was chaired by H.H. Princess Noura bint Mohammed Al Saud, Chairperson of the Women’s Committee for Community Development, and took place under the theme “Limitless Inspiration”.

During the closing ceremony, Forbes Middle East honored H.H Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational institutions, in recognition of her visionary leadership in advancing knowledge, culture, and education within society. She was celebrated among a distinguished group of pioneering businesswomen and innovators who are driving change and inspiring progress across their respective fields.

Over two days of inspiring discussions and interactive sessions, the summit brought together more than 5,000 participants, including prominent female leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators from diverse fields. The event celebrated influential women and their journeys in leadership, entrepreneurship, and financial empowerment, while spotlighting the expanding role of women in science, technology, healthcare, media, and the creative industries shaping the future of the global economy.

The closing day featured the participation of influential figures from the public and private sectors, alongside prominent female diplomats and industry leaders, including H.E. Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar; Areej Mohsin Haider Darwish, Chairperson, MHD ACERE, at Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC; Stefanie Volz, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Egypt; Hanane El Mir, Vice President, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure - META, at Oracle; and Joana Jamil, Strategic Partner Manager, Global Partnerships, Meta. Rashad Embaby, General Manager at Porsche Saudi Arabia, also joined the discussions.

“The Women’s Summit reflects our commitment to celebrating women who don’t wait for opportunities, but create them. It recognizes visionary leaders who bridge ambition with achievement and inspire meaningful change,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East. “Today’s generation of women is shaping the future with determination, creativity, and resilience. Their growing influence across business, science, and culture is no longer the exception; it has become the new standard driving transformation across the region and beyond.”

The second day added a vibrant creative dimension, spotlighting a lineup of renowned female artists, media personalities and influencers, including Elham Ali, Saudi actress, TV presenter, and writer; Nayla Tueni, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Annahar newspaper; Narin Amara, YouTuber, social media influencer, and founder of Narin’s Beauty; Dina Dash, founder and CEO of Dash Management; and Noor Stars, founder and CEO of Nafas. Together, they shared powerful insights that intertwined creativity and empowerment, underscoring the expanding influence of women in shaping the region’s cultural and media landscape.

The day’s sessions spotlighted women’s empowerment and leadership, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s progressive reform agenda and its pivotal role in enabling women to drive economic and social transformation. A distinguished lineup of female leaders from diverse industries shared insights on how women are redefining global businesses and brands through purpose-driven, innovative, and inclusive leadership. Discussions highlighted inspiring success stories in advanced science and technology, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, alongside strategies for transforming ideas into thriving ventures and steering companies toward sustainable growth. The program also delved into breakthroughs in women’s health, the evolution of luxury tourism through a female lens, and the expanding cultural and creative impact of women across art, fashion, and entrepreneurship throughout the region.

The summit also featured a series of interactive workshops at the She Leads Studio, designed to ignite self-development, leadership, and entrepreneurial growth. Among them was a transformative session led by Sara Onsi, Founder and Creative Director of SARA ONSI, guiding participants in discovering their inner identity and strengthening their creative and leadership presence. Another workshop focused on reframing beliefs and fostering positive thinking to build clarity, confidence, and balance. A dedicated session explored the psychological and emotional dimensions of the recovery journey, underscoring the importance of mental health awareness and support networks. Additional workshops spotlighted inspiring stories of women who turned their passions into thriving businesses, sharing practical insights on brand building and transforming ideas into impactful ventures.

Forbes Middle East is collaborating with a wide network of partners, including associate partners Aster DM Healthcare, AJEX; event partners Porsche Saudi Arabia, EFG Holding, Cenomi Centers, The University of Manchester - Dubai, Tawuniya, Keto Kartel, EFSIM Facilities Management Company, Viatris, DAZE Furniture, Youmi Beauty, Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), and The DermaKlinic; technology partner Lazulite; and gift partners Moonglaze, Treat, Matcha Union, Biolite Clinic, Humanity Code, Aliona Cosmetics, Kayali, Valrhona, Eucerin, and Tru & Beyond.

