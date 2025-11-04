Cairo, Egypt – Fawry, Egypt’s leading fintech Company, and Wadi Degla Developments, have announced the signing of a strategic partnership to introduce integrated digital payment solutions for Wadi Degla customers via Fawry’s online payment gateway and POS network, in a new strategic move reaffirming both companies’ commitment to advancing digital transformation across key sectors. This collaboration aims to simplify and speed up all payment processes for Wadi Degla’s customers across its diverse real estate portfolio through secure and reliable payment solutions, enhancing the overall customer experience and supporting the national direction toward the digitization of the real estate sector.

The partnership represents a strategic and significant step for both parties, strengthening Fawry’s position as a trusted technology partner for real estate developers while expanding its footprint across new sectors with advanced payment solutions. For Wadi Degla Developments, it reflects the company’s vision to boost operational efficiency and customer satisfaction through the adoption of digital technologies, paving the way for a fully integrated digital ecosystem. Beyond enabling seamless payment options, the partnership will introduce new value-added services, including innovative tools such as Fawry Business Corporate Card, and digital loyalty programs, bridging the gap between financial technology and real estate services.

Commenting on the partnership, Heba El Awady, Chief Business Officer at Fawry, said: “This partnership marks a key milestone in our mission to drive digital transformation across Egypt’s vital real estate sector. At Fawry, we aim to empower developers to provide modern, integrated payment services that cater to the growing demand for digitization. We continuously strive to develop innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of various sectors, and our collaboration with Wadi Degla Developments is a prime example of constructive partnerships between technology and real estate, enhancing operational efficiency and create tangible value for customers.”

For his part, Raymond Ahdy, CEO of Wadi Degla Developments, commented: “This partnership comes in response to the evolving real estate market and the rising adoption of financial technology in Egypt, where over 76% of young consumers now prefer digital transactions, which reflects the rapid shift towards a cashless economy. At Wadi Degla, we are keen to embrace this shift through innovative payment solutions that enhance our operational efficiency and align with our vision to build more connected and sustainable communities. This collaboration forms part of our broader digital transformation strategy, aimed at creating added economic value and delivering a superior customer experience.”

Together, Fawry and Wadi Degla Developments reaffirm their joint commitment to supporting digital transformation and enhancing operational efficiency in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030. The partnership brings together Wadi Degla’s real estate expertise and Fawry’s advanced FinTech solutions to build an integrated digital ecosystem that contributes to developing and improving the efficiency of the real estate sector, while strengthening trust and credibility in financial and property services. Moreover, this partnership opens up broader horizons for customers to adopt innovative electronic payment solutions that improve their daily quality of life and support the transition toward a more sustainable and efficient economy.

About Fawry:

Founded in 2008, Fawry Egypt’s leading fintech company serving the banked and unbanked population. Fawry’s primary services include enabling electronic bill payments, mobile top-ups and provisions for millions of Egyptian users. Other digital services also include e-ticketing, cable TV, and variety of other services. Through its peer-to-peer model, Fawry is enabling corporates and SMEs to accept electronic payments through a number of platforms including websites, mobile phones, and POSs. With a network of 36-member banks, its mobile platform and 400 thousand agents, Fawry processes more than 6 million transactions per day, serving an estimated customer base of 54.1 million users monthly. Learn more at www.fawry.com.

About Wadi Degla Developments

Established in 2005 as part of Wadi Degla Holding, Wadi Degla Developments is a fully integrated real estate company with a proven track record of over 19 years. The company’s portfolio spans residential, commercial, and resort developments built on a solid infrastructure across 6 million square meters and 17 projects nationwide. Serving more than 13,000 families, and having delivered 18,000 units, Wadi Degla Developments has successfully built thriving communities across Egypt. Its flagship projects include Pyramids Walk, River Walk, Tijan Maadi, Tijan Zahraa El Maadi, Canal Residence, Victoria Residence, Club Town, Promenade New Cairo, and Neopolis, in addition to luxury resorts such as Marina Wadi Degla, Blumar El Dome, Blumar Sokhna, Blumar Hills, Blumar Sidi Abdelrahman, and Murano.