Taaleem Management Services generated consolidated net profits totaling EGP 579.63 million in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, signaling an annual rise from EGP 551.81 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.85 during FY24/25, which ended on 31 August 2025, from EGP 0.72 in FY23/24, according to the financial results.

The revenues stood at EGP 1.84 billion in FY24/25, signaling a year-on-year (YoY) hike from EGP 1.21 billion.

It is worth noting that on 1 September 2025, the EGX-listed company executed a block-trading transaction valued at EGP 1.55 billion.

