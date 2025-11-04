Kuwait : Lootah Biofuels, a pioneer in the clean energy sector in the United Arab Emirates, has achieved a new Gulf-wide milestone by winning the “GCC Industrial Excellence Award 2025” in the medium factories category.

The award was presented during the Third GCC Industrial Exhibition, held on November 27–28, 2025, alongside the Meetings of GCC Ministers of Commerce and Industry, hosted by the State of Kuwait.

In the presence of H.E. Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, and a number of GCC industry ministers, Mr. Yousuf bin Saeed Lootah, Founder and CEO of Lootah Biofuels, received the Industrial Excellence Award.

The honor recognizes the company’s outstanding efforts, visionary industrial role, achievements, and forward-looking initiatives in providing and innovating sustainable solutions to meet the long-term requirements of renewable energy. Lootah Biofuels has been redefining the quality standards of biodiesel fuel and expanding access to sustainable, eco-friendly biofuels locally and across the GCC.

Lootah Biofuels participated in the Third GCC Industrial Exhibition, organized by the Public Authority for Industry in Kuwait. The forum witnessed the launch of the Gulf Industrial Platform and the honoring of factories that won the GCC Industrial Excellence Awards.

The company showcased some of its exclusive achievements and held a series of bilateral discussions and meetings within the framework of the GCC Ministers’ program of commerce and industry meetings.

Lootah Biofuels holds a significant position both locally and regionally for its role in meeting the rising demand for alternative fuels in the region. As the first commercial biofuel company in the Middle East, Lootah Biofuels aims to provide and develop sustainable energy solutions, achieve rapid growth in production capacity, strengthen distribution channels, and redefine the quality of biodiesel fuel.

Its mission is to develop, produce, and promote sustainable biofuels as clean, reliable alternatives to fossil fuels for transportation, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy supply security, and ensure sustainable economic, operational, and environmental gains.

The company also supports the advancement of the circular economy, accelerates the shift toward renewable and clean energy sources, and contributes to achieving climate neutrality targets.

Lootah Biofuels also showcased its new product, the Sustainable Bio Yacht Fuel (SBYF) — a special marine biofuel developed to meet the growing demand for low-emission, eco-friendly fuels within the marine transport sector, particularly for luxury yachts in the region.

This fuel is produced from used cooking oils (UCO) collected from hospitality, residential, and commercial facilities across the UAE and refined locally using advanced technologies that adhere to the highest international quality standards.

It is now available at the Dubai Marina Yacht Club, through a collaboration between Emaar Properties and Lootah Biofuels.

The company also presented its innovative Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which it recently launched in the UAE market, becoming one of the few local providers of this type of fuel.

The announcement coincided with the Dubai Airshow 2025, held from November 17–21, with extensive global participation from leading aviation and aerospace companies. Lootah Biofuels collaborates with international production facilities to include sustainable aviation fuel in its growing portfolio of bio-based products.

This fuel is produced from used cooking oils (UCO) and waste-derived fats, following the highest global quality standards. It will be available to clients through imports from international partners, while engineering and feasibility studies have been completed for establishing a dedicated local production plant in the UAE.