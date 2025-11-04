Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development recorded net profits valued at AED 32.38 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, higher by 252% than AED 9.20 million in 9M-24.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to AED 0.059 as of 30 September 2025 from AED 0.017, according to the financial results.

Total income hiked to AED 114.21 million in 9M-25 from AED 72.88 million a year earlier.

The group deepened its regional presence with new strategic mandates in Bahrain and Oman, affirming its growing role as a regional financial markets leader.

Mohammad Al Mortada Al Dandashi, Group Managing Director of Al Ramz Corporation, said: “Our results for the third quarter reflect the Group’s strategic focus and operational excellence. The trust placed in us by regional partners, including Bahrain Bourse, is a testament to our credibility and capability in driving market development.”

Quarterly Results

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the DFM-listed company generated AED 13.55 million in net profit, versus AED 6.84 million in Q3-24.

Similarly, the total income jumped to AED 47.52 million from AED 31.61 million.

During the first half (H1) of 2025, the group’s net profits after tax hiked by 699% YoY to AED 18.83 million from AED 2.35 million.

