Partnership Marks a Milestone in the Region’s Digital Broadcasting Sector

All Abu Dhabi Media Channels and Radio Stations to Offer Live Streaming

Rashed Al Qubaisi: “This partnership reflects our strategy to keep pace with digital transformation and invest in the future.”

Maaz Sheikh: “The transition of Abu Dhabi Media content expands viewing options and strengthens our presence and competitiveness.”

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Media, the UAE’s leading media company, announced the signing of a strategic partnership with STARZPLAY, the leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service in the MENA region, under which all ADtv content will move to the new Abu Dhabi Media Network (ADMN) section, fully integrated within the STARZPLAY application available on major platforms such as iOS, Android, smart TVs, and web.

This strategic agreement represents a transformative step in the regional digital broadcasting sector, reaffirming both parties’ commitment to digital innovation and to offering a premium viewing experience, available for free, supported by the latest high-quality streaming technology.

Starting 4 November 2025, ADtv content will be available through the new platform, while the previous ADtv application will cease operations on 30 November 2025. Users will be able to enjoy all their favourite programmes, series, films, and exclusive content from Abu Dhabi Media through an enhanced and seamless viewing experience, supported by a sophisticated technological infrastructure that meets the highest and latest international broadcasting standards on STARZPLAY.

This partnership strengthens both entities’ regional media presence, expanding their audience base by offering diverse and rich content to a wider public. It also consolidates Abu Dhabi Media’s position as a leading digital media entity, capable of delivering innovative content that reflects national identity while reaching new global audiences.

Enhancing the Viewing Experience

Rashed Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Media said: “This partnership embodies our ambitious strategy to keep pace with the digital transformation of the media sector and our continuous investment in the future of advanced digital platforms to meet audience expectations. It also enhances opportunities for future collaboration in joint production and exclusive content creation.”

He added: “We are pleased to announce the launch of the new platform, which reaffirms Abu Dhabi Media’s commitment to innovation and to developing the viewing experience in line with audience aspirations. The transition of ADtv content to STARZPLAY platform reflects our vision of easier access to our channels and programmes while ensuring a superior digital experience that confirms our position as one of the region’s leading media organisations.”

Commenting on the partnership, Maaz Sheikh, CEO & Co-Founder of STARZPLAY said: “We are delighted to commence this partnership with Abu Dhabi Media, which enables us to deliver an advanced and integrated viewing experience that ensures Abu Dhabi Media’s content and programmes can reach a broad new audience through the STARZPLAY platform. This partnership reflects our commitment to working with the region’s leading media organisations and will contribute to expanding viewing options for users, strengthening our digital presence and enhancing our competitiveness in the digital media sector.”

New Features

Abu Dhabi Media audiences using STARZPLAY will enjoy modern technical features, including high-quality streaming, improved performance across devices, personalised user profiles, advanced parental controls, and smart recommendations based on viewing preferences.

The platform will also offer live streaming of all Abu Dhabi Media channels, including Abu Dhabi TV, Al Emarat TV, Abu Dhabi Sports, Baynouna, Yas, Majid, and National Geographic Abu Dhabi, as well as Abu Dhabi Media’s radio network.

These features confirm that the move to STARZPLAY is not just a technical step but a strategic leap that enhances the overall user experience and expands opportunities for audience engagement with Arab and regional media content.

A Milestone in Content Distribution

The announcement of this partnership marks a milestone in the distribution of Arab media content through leading digital platforms, combining the strength of Abu Dhabi Media’s content with STARZPLAY’s up to date technological infrastructure. Through this collaboration, viewers will have easier, smoother access to rich and diverse content, further enhancing the regional and global presence of Emirati media production.

This step opens broad prospects for both sides to collaborate on new joint productions and exclusive content, delivering high-quality programming that meets evolving audience preferences and aligns with global trends in digital media.

With this transition, Abu Dhabi Media takes a new step towards reinforcing its position as an innovative and forward-looking media institution, while STARZPLAY continues to strengthen its role as a leading digital entertainment platform in the region.

About Abu Dhabi Media

Abu Dhabi Media Company is UAE’s leading broadcaster and media company that focuses on developing, producing and distributing unique premium content to local and Arab audiences. The company broadcasts a diverse range of programming across six pillars – Emirati affairs, children, news, entertainment, sports, education, and knowledge. The content is delivered through 21 media platforms, including digital, TV, radio, and print.

Established in 1969, in line with the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Media Company has become one of the largest media companies in the Middle East and GCC regions, playing a major role in fulfilling and promoting the key pillars of the UAE.

Abu Dhabi Media Company focuses on delivering content across both digital and traditional platforms, including digital applications, websites, and social media. It also operates diverse media platforms across TV, radio, print newspapers, and magazines.

About STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY (www.starzplay.com) is the leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, delivering a premium mix of Hollywood blockbusters, exclusive original productions, Arabic series, popular Turkish dramas, live sports, and family-friendly programming.

With strategic partnerships including major global studios such as Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, AMC, BBC, Falcon Films, and Image Nation Studios—its primary production partner for STARZPLAY Originals—the platform offers an extensive library tailored specifically to regional tastes. STARZPLAY also provides top-tier Turkish content through collaborations with MADD TV, TRT, and ATV, and showcases elite live sports coverage including Italian Serie A, Dutch Eredivisie, UFC, cricket, rugby, boxing, golf, and basketball.

With over 2.3 million subscribers and more than 18 million app downloads, STARZPLAY is continually reshaping the digital entertainment landscape. The platform delivers high-quality streaming in HD and 4K on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and IPTV services, complemented by user-friendly iOS and Android apps supporting offline viewing. Leveraging advanced AI-driven recommendations and interactive offerings—including Fantasy Sports gaming, STARZ ON (ad-supported free streaming), and STARZPLAY Store (premium content rentals and purchases)—STARZPLAY ensures a personalized entertainment experience for every viewer.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with additional offices in the UAE and Pakistan, STARZPLAY is backed by renowned international and regional investors led by evision (part of e& Group), along with ADQ, Lionsgate, GE, and SEQ — further solidifying its market leadership across the MENA region and beyond.