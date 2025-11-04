Dubai: Dubai-based communications agency, KPR (formerly KeenePR) is proud to announce an impressive partnership announcement and a lineup of recent client wins, further cementing its reputation as one of the UAE's go-to agencies for hospitality, lifestyle, F&B communications and now – a pathway to global talent.

Dubai’s boutique PR consultancy KPR and global talent specialists Global Talent Network (GTN), have announced a strategic partnership to deliver comprehensive brand and talent solutions across key markets. The collaboration combines KPR’s established expertise in hospitality, travel, F&B and lifestyle communications throughout the GCC, with Global Talent Network’s extensive experience in VIP talent acquisition, working across major global clients such as Formula 1, Wimbledon, Frieze Artfair, Caprice Holdings, Inception Group, Gucci, Fashion Week, Goodwood, Bombay Sapphire, Longchamp and many more. As well as celebrity and influencer partnerships for leading international brands, working with the likes of Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, Prince Harry, Cate Blanchett, Rosie Huntingdon Whitley, Jason Statham, David Gandy, Thierry Henry, Dua Lipa and many more. Together, the two agencies will create integrated, results-driven campaigns that merge strategic public relations with impactful talent activations, strengthening brand positioning and audience engagement on a global scale.

That’s not all for KPR - fresh from it rebrand earlier this year, the dynamic team, has welcomed beloved Dubai F&B brands Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, 99 Sushi, The Black Sheep, Frankie’s Chippy, and the first international franchise of the UK’s famed Sandwich Sandwich to its growing portfolio. The agency also continues to strengthen its relationship with Emirates Leisure Retail, handling upcoming launches for their DXB airport brands including the first Saddle Coffee franchise, GRIND Café, Qinwan, and homegrown donut brand Here-O. Beyond the UAE, KPR has also signed a long-term partnership with Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, adding to its hotel portfolio.

“The past few months have been huge for KPR – from the announcement of our rebrand to launching in Saudi and now our exciting collaboration with Global Talent Network, it had enabled us to expand our client base and welcome exciting new wins,” said Ellie Keene, Founder and CEO of KPR. “It’s amazing to see the confidence brands place in us to help them shine and share their stories in such a vibrant and fast-moving market like the Middle East, especially in the F&B space. We’re looking forward to a strong Q4 and ending the year on a high note.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with KPR to strengthen our presence in the GCC. VIP culture plays a vital role in brand growth today, but achieving true ROI requires a strategic approach. Through this collaboration, we’re confident brands will experience exceptional success as our agencies unite to deliver maximum impact,” said Francesca Donnellan, CEO of GTN

In addition, the agency also signed British gastropub The Coterie and homegrown favourites Leen’s, Soyfish and El Moreno Taqueria. In the lifestyle and fitness sectors, the team worked with GRIP Sports Club, Revolution Studios DXB, and bespoke tailoring brand Suited & Booted. Earlier this year, the KPR played a key role in the UAE pre-opening and launch party of London-born Swingers Crazy Golf, that has quickly made a mark in Dubai’s leisure scene.

Finally, KPR also supported IGNITE Water Sport’s Pink is Punk campaign for the second year running as part of its commitment to CSR, providing pro bono media exposure to the initiative in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.