Dubai, UAE: Grandiose, a premier quality food and grocery retailer in the UAE with nearly 50 stores and part of the Ghassan Aboud Holding, announced the successful migration of its entire digital landscape to Amazon Web Services (AWS), a major strategic step toward enhancing scalability, performance, and long-term sustainability.

The transition represents a significant technological achievement and a foundational milestone in Grandiose’s ongoing digital transformation. The migration was achieved through effective collaboration between Grandiose through Krish TechnoLabs and Amazon Web Services through Sudo.

By adopting AWS cloud, Grandiose gains access to scalable, flexible, and secure infrastructure that supports continuous business growth and innovation while ensuring a seamless, high-performance digital experience for both customers and internal operations, including inventory management, supply chain coordination, real-time data analytics, and in-store digital systems.

“Migrating to AWS cloud was a key strategic initiative for us, one that strengthens our digital backbone and positions Grandiose for the next phase of growth,” said Marcin Piekarczyk, Director of Technology at Grandiose. “This transition allows us to innovate faster, scale with agility, and deliver enhanced digital experiences aligned with our long-term sustainability and customer-first vision.”

Chris Erasmus, General Manager, UAE, Rest of Middle East and North Africa at AWS said, “Grandiose's migration to AWS cloud represents a strategic investment in their digital future. By leveraging our cloud capabilities, they're not just transforming their operations – they're reimagining retail experiences for UAE customers. We're proud to support their vision of scaling sustainably while setting new benchmarks for conscious, connected retail in the region."

The migration reinforces Grandiose’s promise to offer curated, caring, and convenient shopping experience, both in-store and online. As a brand built on conscious consumerism, Grandiose continues to evolve its technology and retail infrastructure to ensure that every customer interaction, whether browsing aisles, ordering online, or exploring specialty concepts like Food Avenue, Grandiose Café & Roastery, or The House of SimSim, feels seamless, personalized, and meaningful.

This transformation goes beyond technology; it strengthens Grandiose’s mission to encourage communities to live healthier and happier lives by combining premium quality, sustainability, and local relevance. Through the integration of AWS solutions, Grandiose can better anticipate customer needs, optimize product availability, and provide effortless convenience, supporting a new era of conscious, connected, and customer-driven retail.

About Grandiose

Established in 2016, Grandiose has rapidly expanded to almost 50 stores across the UAE, with additional locations set to launch this year. As part of the Ghassan Aboud Group a global conglomerate founded in 1994 with a diversified portfolio spanning food retail, distribution, automotive, and more the supermarket chain is renowned for its one-of-a-kind Food Avenue concept, wide assortment of premium international goods, and aesthetically curated stores that offer a unique, multisensory shopping experience.