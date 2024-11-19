Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Palma Development, a leading developer in the real estate industry, has announced a construction milestone with the topping out of Serenia Living, one of the most exclusive beachfront developments on the crescent of Palm Jumeirah, valued at AED 3 billion.

Serenia Living comprises four towers featuring 226 exclusive two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, along with presidential and half-floor penthouses, and one of Dubai’s most exclusive Sky Mansions. The project’s ultra-premium amenities include one of the largest residential swimming pools in Dubai, a state-of-the-art gym with a dedicated personal training section, multiple indoor and outdoor children's play areas, and direct beach access, among other exceptional facilities.

In his comments, Omar Derbas, Executive Director - Development and Engineering at Palma Development, said: “We are pleased to reach this construction milestone which underscores our commitment to delivering Serenia Living not only within the set timelines but potentially ahead of schedule. With Khansaheb, the project’s main contractor, which brings a wealth of expertise in delivering premium developments, we are confident that every construction phase will further enhance the project’s ultra-premium standards and fulfill our residents’ expectations.”

Palma Development is renowned for creating landmark projects that embody high-end living, quality finishing, and enhanced lifestyles for its residents. Serenia Living’s architecture and interiors have been led by Palma’s expert team, with GAJ (Godwin Austen Johnson) serving as the lead consultant to ensure the highest design and construction standards to cater to a discerning clientele. Featuring European-branded, high-end appliances, an exceptional location, world-class amenities, and an exclusive design, Serenia Living is poised to become one of Dubai’s most sought-after addresses.