Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Palma Development, one of the pioneering developers in the UAE real estate industry, has announced that Serenia Living, its AED 3 billion ultra-premium beachfront development, currently valued at over AED 6 billion, on the crescent of Palm Jumeirah, has reached 94% completion. This milestone marks a significant step toward final delivery of one of Dubai's most coveted projects, further reinforcing Palma's dedication to timely project delivery.

Serenia Living is a uniquely designed development featuring 226 exclusive residences, including two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, full-floor and half-floor penthouses, and one of Dubai’s most exclusive Sky Mansions. The project’s high-end amenities include one of the largest residential swimming pools in the city, a state-of-the-art gym with a dedicated personal training area, multiple indoor and outdoor children's play areas, and direct beach access.

In his comments on the construction milestone, Omar Derbas, Executive Director, Development and Engineering at Palma Development, said: “Serenia Living is progressing smoothly and remains firmly on track for final completion on schedule. Every detail is being meticulously executed to uphold Palma’s signature standard of craftsmanship and design excellence. As we move into the final phase of construction, anticipation continues to build among our discerning clientele, who will soon experience the ultimate beachfront living.”

Construction has entered its final stages, with all major interiors, façades, and podium structures completed. The remaining works including detailed finishing, comprehensive landscaping, and all external areas are nearing completion. Over the next three months, the project will focus on final snagging and minor adjustments to ensure seamless delivery.

Upon handover, residents will also enjoy exclusive access to a world-class padel court, nestled in lush greenery and easily accessible from all four towers. The court is designed to elevate the community’s premium lifestyle offering, adding a new dimension of recreation and wellness to everyday living.

With its ultra-prime location, refined amenities, and Palma’s dedication to timely delivery, Serenia Living is poised to become a landmark of luxury on Palm Jumeirah.

About Palma Development

Established in 2002, Palma Development is a leading real estate developer in Dubai, renowned for creating premium waterfront communities that deliver long-term value. With a strong track record of on-time delivery and design excellence, Palma is committed to protecting investor wealth while contributing to Dubai’s economic and urban development. Its portfolio includes iconic projects such as Cayan Infinity Tower, Silverene Towers, and Serenia Residences The Palm.