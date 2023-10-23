Cairo: Palm Hills Developments ("PHD" or "the Company") announces that Dorra Contracting has been awarded the construction works of a total of three buildings spanning an area of c. 30,000 sqm in the company East Cairo’s flagship commercial project Palmet in Palm Hills New Cairo.

Spanning a massive 100 acres, Palmet New Cairo is an extraordinary mixed-use destination in New Cairo. Boasting an array of offerings that will captivate and inspire, Palmet New Cairo presents an unparalleled range of possibilities. From the prestigious Admin Park and Headquarter Building to the vibrant Retail Center, luxurious 5-Star Hotel, and exquisite Serviced Apartments, Palmet New Cairo offers a diverse selection of amenities.

Admin Park encompasses eight mixed-use commercial buildings, creating an architectural marvel that spans a total sellable built-up area (BUA) of 105,000 sqm. This expansive environment fosters growth, innovation, and success for businesses.

Commenting on this partnership, Yasseen Mansour, PHD's Chairman & Group CEO, said: “We are pleased to once again be partnering with well-established, and proven track record name like Dorra Contracting in our 500-feddan project -Palm Hills New Cairo- which marks key milestone for PHD in the east side. This collaboration is part of our strategy to accelerate the pace of construction and development across all our projects portfolio and highlight our commitment to deliver mature communities to our clients”.

Mohamed Dorra, vice-chairman of Dorra Contracting, commented stating “this agreement will open a new page in our shared history with PHD and enable the company to further strengthen its position as a leading real estate developer, capitalizing on our long-standing relationship. I am delighted with our partnership with PHD, whose expertise and dedication have been instrumental in bringing all its projects to life and we look forward to offering an exceptional admin park to PHD’s clients”.

Palm Hills New Cairo, spanning 500 acres, is Palm Hills Developments' flagship project in East Cairo, developed in partnership with the New Urban Communities Authority. The project stands out with its unique universal design, featuring residential units elevated at a high land altitude of 330m above sea level, providing breathtaking views of natural landscapes. The project is developed by Chapman Taylor, a globally recognized practice of award-winning architects, master planners, and interior designers. Chapman Taylor has received over 300 design awards worldwide and has successfully delivered more than 3,000 major projects across five continents and over 100 countries.

The project encompasses approximately 4,500 units of various types, including residential apartments of different sizes, townhouses, twin houses, and standalone villas. Strategically located near multiple axes and key highways, it is situated across the Middle Ring Road near 90th Street, a mere 10-minute drive from the New Administrative Capital and 15 minutes from the American University in Cairo (AUC). Since its launch, the project has generated significant sales in East Cairo.

