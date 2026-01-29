Dubai, UAE: Shaffra, an AI research and applications company building autonomous AI teams for enterprises and governments, has announced the deployment of fully autonomous AI teams at national and enterprise scale across the Gulf, marking one of the region’s most significant operational AI rollouts to date. The teams are now supporting government and enterprise organisations across Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE, delivering measurable productivity and transforming traditional workflows.

Over the past year, Shaffra has moved beyond individual AI employees to operate autonomous AI teams embedded directly into enterprise and government systems, achieving operational outcomes that were previously unattainable. Organisations using Shaffra’s autonomous AI teams have reported up to 80% reductions in operational costs, over 2 million manual work hours saved monthly, and significantly faster execution of operational processes, like HR and customer service, all while maintaining consistent quality and compliance standards.

Shaffra has established strategic partnerships with regional telecommunications leaders, including STC across Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Omantel in Oman, and Ooredoo in Qatar, as well as multiple government entities and large enterprises across the aviation, HR, and real estate sectors. The company is also expanding into Europe through strategic partnerships, reflecting growing international demand for enterprise-grade AI execution, as global AI spending is projected to reach $2 trillion by 2026.

Commenting on the company’s progress, Alharith Alatawi, CEO and Co-Founder of Shaffra, said: “Enterprises are moving past AI trials and looking for systems that can operate reliably inside real organisations. At Shaffra, we are not experimenting with AI; our AI employees have been operating inside real organisations for over a year, with defined roles, accountability, and measurable cost and productivity impact. Our focus is on strengthening Shaffra’s position as a regional leader in enterprise AI execution, supporting enterprises and government entities as they translate AI strategies into daily operations and sustained productivity gains.”

In customer service, AI teams manage up to five times more queries than human-only teams, with continuous, multilingual support. In HR, recruitment cycles that once took weeks are now reduced to hours through automated processing of applications and structured evaluations. Within government and public sector organisations, autonomous AI teams are supporting citizen services, internal reporting, and employee performance workflows, contributing to improved response times and reduced error rates. This reflects a broader shift in enterprise operations, with 70% of organisations expected to rely on AI-driven tools for recruitment, engagement, and performance management.

Shaffra’s approach enables autonomous AI teams to process enterprise knowledge, perform defined roles, and take independent action within workflows. This integrated model signals a fundamental shift in how AI can operate at scale, moving beyond pilots to sustained operational impact.

To learn more about Shaffra and its autonomous AI teams, please visit https://shaffra.com/