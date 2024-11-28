The FutureSpark Base Camp is Outlier Ventures’ inaugural Web3 accelerator program in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to supporting startups driving technological innovation and growth, supported by the National Technology Development Program (NTDP).

The FutureSpark Base Camp selected ten startups focusing on sectors including Gaming, Real World Assets (RWA), Payment Solutions, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digital Identity.

Outlier Ventures is thrilled to announce the selected teams who have joined the FutureSpark Base Camp accelerator program taking place in Riyadh at Monsha’at.

The incredible cohort comprises teams from countries including Saudi Arabia, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Portugal and The Marshall Islands. Collectively the founders are developing cutting-edge technologies across Gaming, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Payment Solutions, Real World Assets (RWA) and Digital Identity, helping advance the Web3 ecosystem in the region and driving technological advancements across Saudi Arabia as part of Vision2030.

Announcing the first FutureSpark Base Camp cohort with the support of NTDP is an exciting moment in Outlier Ventures’ commitment to accelerating the development of high-growth Web3 ecosystems globally.

“We are very excited to welcome the founders participating in the first FutureSpark Base Camp program in Saudi Arabia. Over the 12-week program, the cohort is gaining invaluable tailored guidance from Outlier Ventures’ team of experts, the incredible mentors and support from NTDP.” Said Stephan Apel, CEO and Founding Partner. “This unique experience will not only accelerate their growth, but also help forge meaningful connections within the rapidly developing Web3 ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. We look forward to supporting the founders as we continue to build on our mission to help grow Web3 ecosystems globally.”

Astra Nova (Saudi Arabia)

Astra Nova is an expansive multimedia gaming universe that leverages web3 and user generated content (UGC) for immersive gaming.

Astra Nova is a new gaming ecosystem where players actively shape their own adventures. At its core it is a AAA action/adventure RPG built on Unreal Engine 5, blending immersive storytelling with advanced Web3 technology. As Saudi Arabia’s 1st project of this kind, Astra Nova is set to transform gaming for MENA and SEA audiences, delivering unmatched player control, UGC elements and community-driven storytelling.

Byzanlink (United Arab Emirates)

Byzanlink is the platform connecting tokenized real-world assets to onchain yield, stability, and sustainable growth.

Byzanlink is a cutting-edge Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization platform revolutionizing the management of traditional financial assets on-chain. By seamlessly bridging traditional finance (TradeFi) with decentralized finance (DeFi), Byzanlink empowers institutions and investors with access to diverse, yield-generating opportunities. It enables asset managers and SMEs to tokenize assets, reduce operational costs, unlock new capital sources, and achieve optimal risk management, transparency, and efficiency.

Feed Protocol (United States of America)

Feed Protocol unlocks the blockchain for developers, startups, and organizations by providing powerful data streams.

Feed Protocol enables developers, startups, and enterprises to build data-driven blockchain applications by providing access to reliable, real-time data streams and blockchain-based automation.

Kodex (United Kingdom)

Unified Digital Law and Order Protocol: Censorship-Resistant Safety Monitoring for Web3 dApps, Games and Metaverses.

Kodex is the first truly decentralized, censorship-resistant trust and safety solution for social media, online games, and metaverses. At its core is The Kode - a unified rulebook defining harmful behaviors like fraud, harassment, toxic content, and disinformation, supported by a decentralized array of AI nodes and human reviewers that operate solely based on The Kode and nothing else, ensuring a consistent, impartial approach that’s both standardized and immune to external bias.

LIFT (United States of America)

LIFT deploys powerful AI Agents to watch content in real-time, transforming how data is collected from social, sports, games and security.

LIFT's AI infrastructure extracts useful data from content at massive scale.

Our decentralized platform enables non-technical users to train AI Agents to analyze sports, games, social and security video -- and trigger actions based on events detected in real-time.

LIFT enables businesses to turn the content the world is creating, watching and playing into proprietary datasets that optimize advertising and enable a new class of experiences to be built.

Oumla (Saudi Arabia)

We are simplifying blockchain technology by providing a secure and scalable infrastructure for businesses and government agencies.

Oumla enables developers to easily build on top of blockchains. You don't need to learn complex, low-level Blockchain-specific APIs. By using our API/SDKs, you can accelerate your time to market and minimize security concerns.

Ouroboro Labs (Portugal)

Ouroboro lets MMO gamers take on in-game challenges within their favourite titles and earn USDT rewards, adding a fun incentive to what they’re already enjoying.

Ouroboro is a Layer-3 blockchain built to seamlessly onboard millions of gamers to web3. With lightning speeds, abstractable infrastructure and games across various genres.

Sorbet (Saudi Arabia)

The modern digital wallet for freelancers—collect payments globally, store earnings in USDC, and manage your business as an independent, all in one place.

Sorbet is a platform designed to simplify payment collection for freelancers. Freelancers can easily collect payments via payment including ACH, Wire, SEPA, SWIFT, which are instantly converted into USDC and stored in Sorbet’s non-custodial wallets. In addition to secure, borderless payments, Sorbet offers a set of comprehensive tools to streamline freelancers' business operations, including invoicing in fiat and USDC, milestone-based escrow for project security, and a customizable link-in-bio feature to showcase portfolios and attract clients. Sorbet empowers freelancers to manage payments and business with ease.

Waslah (Saudi Arabia)

Waslah unlocks power of energy aggregation to save money and stabilize the electric grid.

Saudi built circular energy network - we connect appliances, use AI for data processing to optimize energy management. Through predictive analytics and real-time demand-supply balancing we enhance grid stability.

YalGamers (Marshall Islands)

A Web3 gaming ecosystem empowering gamers to earn, and developers to build with innovative tools and social features.

Yalgamers is a Web3 gaming ecosystem that empowers both gamers and developers. Our platform includes social features, tournament organization, quests, game discovery, and more. In addition, we build mini-games and create decentralized community-building tools for games, helping developers grow and engage their audiences. With Yalgamers, users can explore new ways to play, earn, and connect in the dynamic world of Web3 gaming.

The FutureSpark program forms part of Outlier Ventures’ Base Camp accelerator programs that focus on supporting founders globally helping them to accelerate their product market fit. The program will culminate in a demo day in January in Riyadh. For more information go here: https://outlierventures.io/base-camp/

About Outlier Ventures

Founded in 2014, Outlier Ventures is the world's leading Web3 accelerator, with a renowned reputation as the go-to authority for Web3 founders, investors and partners across its Base Camp accelerator program and Ascent token launch program. With a portfolio of over 320 global investments, Outlier Ventures has helped raise over $350m in seed funding. Outlier Ventures’ portfolio includes leading Web3 companies including Biconomy, Boson Protocol, Brave, Cheqd, Cudos, DIA Data, Fetch.ai, IOTA, Ocean Protocol, Root Network and XAI.

Learn more: https://outlierventures.io/