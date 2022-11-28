Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Outletcity Metzingen; Europe’s largest luxury retail outlet has appointed AVIAREPS Middle East as its Destination Marketing & Public Relations Representative in the Middle East.

The representation, which comes into immediate effect, will see AVIAREPS promote Outletcity Metzingen to consumers and outbound travel industry professionals located in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, through targeted marketing and public relations activities.

A dream city for fashion lovers, and a trendsetter from its inception, Outletcity Metzingen provides a comprehensive range of services and tourist offerings making it a pioneer of factory outlet centres in Europe. Today it attracts over 4.2 million visitors every year, representing 185 nationalities, with an increasing number of those visitors hailing from the Gulf Countries. In order to support and grow this trend, the decision was made for Outletcity to further commit to the market with an opening of a representative office, located in Dubai, to serve the region and provide real time, on the ground support to its Gulf region travel industry partners.

Says Angela Rieger, International Partnership Manager, Outletcity Metzingen: “We are very pleased to work with AVIAREPS Middle East and to finally have a permanent physical presence in the GCC market. We see a huge opportunity and potential to further grow this region and see AVIAREPS as our trusted partner to achieve those goals.”

She added: “With over 150 premium and luxury brands, endless selection of styles and reduced prices by up to 70%* throughout the year, Outletcity Metzingen is destined to become a must-visit destination for all shopping and fashion enthusiasts as well as general travellers from the Gulf Countries who are planning a visit to Europe.”

Metzingen is based in the beautiful Swabian Alps next to the famous Black Forest region in southwest Germany which attracts thousands of visitors from the Middle East alone each year. The city is also located near to one of the world's most beautiful theme parks; Europa-Park and Baden-Baden; a renowned historic town with many award-wining spas.

Metzingen is only 30-minute drive from Stuttgart, the home city of Mercedes Benz and Porsche. The train journey time between the two cities is around 35 minutes and covers around 50 km of beautiful nature landscapes.

Outletcity Metzingen hosts a wide selection of restaurants that offer vegan, vegetarian, European and Asian dining options. In addition to a tax refund center, welcome center, luggage storage, prayer rooms, free WIFI, and an on-site hotel that is expected to be open in autumn 2023.

For premium and contemporary shopping experience, Outletcity Metzingen has introduced an integrated information center that speaks in many international languages including Arabic.

Says Glenn Johnston, Vice President Middle East & Global Public Affairs, AVIAREPS: “We are privileged to work with Outletcity Metzingen and assist in building its profile, awareness and demand within the Gulf region as a retail destination of quality experiences combined with exceptional value. By working closely with our regional travel agencies and industry partners, as well as utilizing our strong media and social media content creator networks, we look forward to firmly establishing Outletcity Metzingen in the forefront of the Middle East’s minds as Europe’s undisputed capital for outlet shopping.”

-Ends-

*In comparison to the manufacturer’s RRP, where available.

** By sales area or size - Market report “Outlet Centres in Europe”, p. 25 (September 2022) produced by ecostra GmbH, www.ecostra.de/studien_und_marktberichte/outlet-centres-europe_2022-09.pdf

About Ouletcity Metzingen

A study by the independent management consultancy ecostra GmbH in cooperation with Magdus has named Outletcity Metzingen Europe's largest outlet** in the Performance Report 2022. The exclusive brand world of Outletcity Metzingen presents itself authentically, urbanely and in award-winning architecture. With around 500 premium and luxury brands in Metzingen and in the online shop, as well as an extensive range of services and tourism offers, Germany's first outlet ranks among the international shopping metropolises. Around 4.2 million customers from 185 nations visit Metzingen every year. In 2020, the Outletcity Metzingen was extended by another area and now offers a full shopping experience on an area of approx. 40,000m². The gastronomy offer is very diverse and includes successful concepts such as L'Osteria, Marché Mövenpick, Starbucks, Amorino, Champa, Bollicine Champagne Bar and Almresi. Digital offers such as the online shop, the OUTLETCITY app and the OUTLETCITY CLUB combine real and digital shopping worlds into a holistic experience and put the customer at the centre. With its entry into the marketplace business as the first omnichannel outlet worldwide, Outletcity once again demonstrates innovative strength and adaptability and consolidates its position as a pioneer in the outlet environment.

For further information about Outletcity Metzingen please visit; https://www.outletcity.com/ar/metzingen/

About AVIAREPS Group

Founded in Germany in 1994 with an extensive office network that spans all six inhabited continents with 66 self-owned offices across 48 countries, the AVIAREPS Group is the world’s leading airline and tourism representation company with over 100 airlines and more than 150 tourism, hospitality, retail and trade promotion clients in its portfolio. In addition to providing well established passenger General Sales Agent (GSA) services and tourism marketing representation, clients are also offered expertise and services in digital marketing, public relations, advertising, IT solutions, consulting, financial services, airport marketing, and trade & retail promotion.

