Kuwait City: Ottu, a leading fintech provider in the MENA region, today announced the launch of ECHO, a next-generation platform powered by agentic AI, enabling autonomous dispute resolution, intelligent merchant support, and seamless platform configuration.

ECHO positions Ottu as the first fintech to operationalize AI-driven use cases for merchant support, dispute management, and intelligent platform control.

ECHO is designed to transform how merchants manage their payments, operations, and support, with capabilities that include:

Dispute Management Operation : AI-driven assistance for resolving merchant and customer disputes faster and more accurately.

: AI-driven assistance for resolving merchant and customer disputes faster and more accurately. Transaction Story Tracking : End-to-end contextual debugging of payment flows to help merchants quickly identify and resolve transaction issues.

: End-to-end contextual debugging of payment flows to help merchants quickly identify and resolve transaction issues. Platform Control & Automation : Execute platform commands, provision new merchants, configure integrations, and manage system settings seamlessly through natural language.

: Execute platform commands, provision new merchants, configure integrations, and manage system settings seamlessly through natural language. Behavioral Fraud Intelligence : Data engineering and AI-based analysis to detect anomalies and prevent fraud.

: Data engineering and AI-based analysis to detect anomalies and prevent fraud. A2A Integrations & Usability: Enabling merchants to integrate their AI Agents directly with Ottu’s ecosystem, simplifying tasks and payment collection.

“ECHO represents a milestone in Ottu’s journey to redefine online payments and merchant empowerment,” said Talal Alawadhi, CEO of Ottu. “By combining our fintech expertise with Google AI & Open AI technologies and harnessing agentic AI, we are building a system that doesn’t just respond to merchants; it acts on their behalf, autonomously resolving disputes, orchestrating platform operations, and anticipating risks before they occur.”