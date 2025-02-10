The MENA region is entering a transformative chapter in financial services, where seamless communication meets cutting-edge technology. Leading this change is a remarkable collaboration between Unifonic, the region's leading AI-powered communication platform, and Ottu, an Online payment management system . A new age is dawning with this Mutual Collaboration Agreement (MCA), one that promises to transform the way financial institutions interact with their clients while meeting the changing needs of efficiency, security, and personalization.

Ottu and Unifonic have joined forces at LEAP 2025 to empower merchants with enhanced, fully branded SMS service integrations. Through this partnership, Ottu merchants can send personalized, company-branded SMS notifications for online payment transactions, enhancing communication and delivering a seamless customer experience. By combining fintech innovation with multi-channel communication, Ottu and Unifonic are streamlining online payment operations while strengthening customer engagement.



On this occasion, Danah Taqi, Chief Communication Officer of Ottu states:

"Our collaboration with Unifonic is about building bridges between innovation and practicality. Together, we are delivering solutions that empower institutions to serve their customers more efficiently and with greater trust."

About Ottu

Ottu is the MENA region’s leading and most innovative Online Payment Management System (OPMS), transforming how businesses and financial institutions handle digital transactions. Known for its groundbreaking technology and customer-focused solutions, Ottu simplifies payments with security, flexibility, and seamless integration.

About Unifonic

Unifonic, the top conversational AI and SaaS platform in the Middle East gives companies access to state-of-the-art AI-powered solutions for individualized, multichannel customer service. Platforms such as "Audience" and "Flow Studio" enhance communication through voice, SMS, and WhatsApp, increasing ROI, customer loyalty, and retention. Unifonic is a leader in customer-centric marketing and support solutions, with a mission that is in line with Saudi Mission 2030.