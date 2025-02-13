Dubai, UAE - Orkla India, the parent company of two reputed brands MTR and Eastern, is set to unveil its innovative Quick Kerala Breakfast range at Gulfood 2025. With a rich heritage in Indian cuisine, Orkla India continues to expand its footprint in the region’s packaged food sector, through Orkla IMEA, its recently incorporated subsidiary in the Middle East. The launch of the Eastern 5-Minute Breakfast range—alongside a refreshed logo and packaging—brings the flavours of Kerala to the evolving convenience foods market in the Middle East.

Indian expatriates form one of the largest ethnic communities in the UAE, with a significant portion of this population consisting of Keralites. Recognizing the growing demand for convenience, Eastern designed the "Eastern 5-Minute Breakfast" range to meet this need. Key differentiators of the range include a simple “3 Easy Steps” preparation process, with authentic Kerala taste, all ready in 5 minutes. This range includes 7 preferred Kerala breakfast dishes, which include Puttu, Chemba Puttu, Idiyappam, Idli, Dosa, Ghee Upmavu, and Palappam, ensuring that the much-relished culinary traditions of Kerala are preserved while catering to modern, time-conscious consumers.

Speaking at Gulfood 2025, Ashvin Subramanyam, CEO of International Business, Orkla India, said: “This is an exciting edition of Gulfood. We are thrilled to showcase Eastern’s refreshed brand identity, new packaging, and latest range of 5-minute breakfast products. Breakfast is more than just a meal for Malayalees—it’s a deeply rooted tradition, rich in authentic flavours and time-honoured cooking methods passed down through generations. Designed to meet the evolving lifestyles of modern consumers, this innovative Eastern 5 Minute Breakfast range makes it easier than ever to enjoy the cherished flavours of Kerala in a fraction of time.”

“The Middle East is a cornerstone market for Orkla India’s global expansion, and our goal is to become a household name across diverse communities in this region” said Ashvin Subramanyam, CEO of International Business, Orkla India.

With a growing portfolio that also includes a range specifically tailored for Arabic consumers, Orkla IMEA is set to showcase its latest products to retailers, visitors, and dealers at Hall No 5, Stand No B5-19 at Gulfood 2025, 17th – 21st February