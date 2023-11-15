Cairo: – Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading carpets and rugs company, signed an agreement with Amarenco Solarize, the leading provider of solar energy solutions, to operate one of its factories in the Tenth of Ramadan area using solar energy.

This project is a significant step in Oriental Weavers’ sustainability journey, which is aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the company’s commitment to reducing its carbon emissions. The solar power station, with a capacity of 1.3 MWp, will provide 80% of one factory’s energy needs, resulting in a reduction of carbon emissions by 2,300 tons annually.

In this regard, Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, said, “We are committed to operating our business in a sustainable way and reducing our environmental impacts. This project is a major leap forward in our sustainability journey and is considered the first step in the journey of converting all of the company’s factories to rely on clean energy, especially after converting one of the group’s largest showrooms in 2022 in Alexandria to operate with solar energy.”

Sustainability is an integral part of Oriental Weavers' business model. The company has already made substantial progress in reducing carbon footprint and using clean energy, achieving a 30% reduction in total emissions through energy efficiency projects over the past three years. This latest initiative further demonstrates Oriental Weavers' dedication to environmental stewardship and its leadership in the carpet industry.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yassin Abdelghafar, CEO and General Manager of Amarenco Solarize, affirmed, “We are proud to partner with Oriental Weavers on this important project, which will help to demonstrate the viability of solar energy in Egypt and its potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

It is worth mentioning that the rapidly changing consumer demands and climate change has created a greater need for fairer workplace practice, innovation and efficiencies. Oriental Weavers has boldly implemented operational measures to meet these needs, where it focused on raising awareness and reducing operating costs in its factories by installing more efficient equipment, modernizing business processes, and implementing new technologies.

About The Oriental Weavers Group:

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has emerged from a single loom operation to the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Building on Egypt’s deep rooted textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, today, the Oriental Weavers Group is the global leader in tufted and jet-printed rugs and carpets.

Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in more than 130 countries worldwide. Dedicated to innovative processes, inspired by the latest trends, and crafted to be accessible, the Oriental Weavers Group produces with a passion for value and happiness.