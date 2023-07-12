Cairo: Oriental Weavers Group (OW), The World’s Leading Carpets, Rugs, and Related Raw Materials Company, has announced the inauguration of four new showrooms strategically located across Egypt in a span of one month (June 2023), marking an unprecedented milestone in the group’s history.

The Damietta Showroom, New Suez Showroom, New Haram Showroom, and Ashmoun Showroom are the latest additions to the group’s network of retail outlets bringing their total number of branches in the country to an impressive figure of over 120 showrooms. Spanning an average area of 1000 square meters each, these newly opened showrooms offer a commodious and delightful shopping experience for the customers.

This expansion is a testament to OW's unwavering commitment to enhancing its presence in the local market, by providing an extensive range of products that showcase the exquisite beauty and artistry of textiles, as well as the avant-garde innovations and technologies that the group has introduced to the carpet industry. “We are thrilled to announce the opening of four new branches during the month of June as a significant milestone in our growth strategy. Our unwavering commitment to expanding our reach and establishing a strong presence in every corner of the country is reflected in this exciting development.” Commented Mohamed Mahmoud Khamis, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Oriental Weavers Group.

Khamis added: “As we continue to broaden our horizons, we are delighted to share that six more showrooms are projected to open soon, in an effort of being in closer proximity to our valuable customers to serve them better. This will also be shouldered by creating a whopping 119 job opportunities. In addition, the group has also invested around USD 50 million to install a new carpet loom machine to expand our production capacity with the aim of increasing our export volumes. With that said, the group currently utilizes 80% of local raw materials in its production process, with the aim to localize the entirety of our production to thereby support the country’s strategic directions as much as possible.”

It is worth mentioning that Oriental Weavers also operates a solar-powered showroom in Alexandria that demonstrates the group’s dedication to sustainability and innovation. The showroom is fitted with solar panels that generate sufficient electricity to power the entire branch, diminishing its carbon footprint and saving on energy costs. The showroom also features a state-of-the-art design and display that showcases Oriental Weavers’ latest collections and trends.

With a library of 4.5 million designs created, Oriental Weavers has a vast number of showrooms– 180 showrooms around the world to display its diverse and exquisite collections, covering an area of over 100,000 square meters. As a result, 48 carpets are sold each minute, making Oriental Weavers the undisputed champion of carpet sales. The group also exports its products to over 130 countries across the world, catering to different tastes and preferences.

-Ends-

About The Oriental Weavers Group:

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has emerged from a single loom operation to the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Building on Egypt’s deep rooted textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, today, the Oriental Weavers Group is the global leader in tufted and jet-printed rugs and carpets.

Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in more than 130 countries worldwide. Dedicated to innovative processes, inspired by the latest trends, and crafted to be accessible, the Oriental Weavers Group produces with a passion for value and happiness.