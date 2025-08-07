Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 7 August 2025 – Orient Insurance, the leading UAE insurance provider and a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim, today announced an exceptional set of financial results for the first half of 2025. The company demonstrated remarkable growth and operational excellence, underscoring its strategic focus and resilience in a dynamic market environment.

Key Financial Highlights for H1 2025:

Insurance Revenue: AED 4.47 billion, up by 24% from AED 3.60 billion in H1 2024

AED 4.47 billion, up by 24% from AED 3.60 billion in H1 2024 Net Profit After Tax: AED 503 million, representing a 21% increase from AED 416 million in H1 2024

AED 503 million, representing a 21% increase from AED 416 million in H1 2024 Total Equity: AED 5.66 billion, a 21% increase from AED 4.66 billion in H1 2024

AED 5.66 billion, a 21% increase from AED 4.66 billion in H1 2024 Total Assets: AED 16.90 billion, up by 16% from AED 14.63 billion in H1 2024

AED 16.90 billion, up by 16% from AED 14.63 billion in H1 2024 Total investments including bank balances: AED 10.42 billion, a 24% increase from AED 8.41 billion in H1 2024

Omer Elamin, President of Orient Insurance Group, said: “Our H1 2025 results underscore Orient Insurance’s strong momentum and strategic agility. The impressive growth across the key financial metrics is a direct result of our sustained commitment to operational excellence and sound risk management. This robust performance not only reinforces our leadership position in the market but also provides us with the financial strength to pursue future growth opportunities and continue delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

Orient Insurance remains dedicated to leveraging innovation and a customer-first approach. The company is committed to integrating cutting-edge technologies to enhance the customer experience, optimise business processes, and create long-term value for all stakeholders. This forward-looking strategy positions Orient Insurance to continue its growth trajectory and set new benchmarks in its successful journey.

About Orient Insurance:

Orient Insurance, established in 1982, is a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions in the UAE and the wider GCC region. Part of the Al-Futtaim Group, the company offers a wide range of personal and commercial insurance products, underpinned by a strong financial base, innovative solutions, and exceptional customer service.

About Al-Futtaim:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across 18 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of nearly 33,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders—supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com