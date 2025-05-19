Constellation to feature ten AI-powered Earth observation satellites, placing the UAE at the forefront of global satellite manufacturing.

Orbitworks’ 50,000 sq ft Kezad-based facility ranks among the world’s largest, equipped with full AIT capabilities and ISO-clas cleanroom, and production capacity for 50 units annually.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Orbitworks, the UAE’s next-generation satellite manufacturing venture established by Marlan Space and Loft Orbital, today at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) unveiled Altair, a 10-satellite, AI-enabled Earth observation fleet that will be assembled and integrated in Abu Dhabi.

The announcement marks Orbitworks’ inaugural satellite constellation, a defining moment in the UAE’s journey toward sovereign space capabilities and industrial self-reliance. Named for the Arabic al-nisr al-ṭāʾir (النسر الطائر ,‘the flying eagle’), Altair symbolizes vision and ascent—and echoes exploration legacies across the Arabian skies.

“Announcing Altair at Make it in the Emirates underscores our ambition to build the UAE’s future in space and anchor sovereign AI capabilities. Backed by national initiatives like Make it in the Emirates and Operation 300bn, driving investment into over 1,000 priority industrial products including aerospace, defense, and AI, this is more than a manufacturing milestone,” said Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, Acting CEO of Orbitworks and CEO of Marlan Space.

“With Altair, we’re combining global aerospace expertise and local innovation to serve national priorities—and export satellite capacity at scale,” he added.

Production of the constellation is set to begin in the second half of 2025, with satellites commencing launch in 2026. As the UAE solidifies its role as a bridge between East and West for satellite technology, Altair is set to become a beacon of the nation’s growing ability to design, build, and export advanced space infrastructure at a global scale.

Each satellite is designed for performance and resilience, featuring a multi-sensor payload, including sub-meter optical, shortwave infrared, thermal, hyperspectral, and RF sensors, paired with edge computing for real-time, in-orbit data processing. Built on Loft Orbital’s Longbow platform—which itself derives from the robust, flight-proven Airbus Arrow bus platform with over 650 missions in orbit—the satellites can perform orbital maneuvers for up to eight years. Altair supports critical applications from national security and disaster response to smart cities, agriculture, energy, and maritime surveillance, advancing public priorities and commercial innovation alike.

To bring the Altair constellation to life, Orbitworks will rely on its state-of-the-art production facility in Kezad, Abu Dhabi—the only facility in the region built for commercial scale. Spanning 50,000 square feet, the site includes a 15,000-square-foot ISO-class cleanroom and a full suite of assembly, integration, and testing (AIT) infrastructure, from electromagnetic interference (EMI) chambers to thermal vacuum systems and shaker tables. With capacity to scale production up to 50 satellites annually, the facility positions the UAE to serve both domestic priorities and international satellite missions from a sovereign base.

Beyond manufacturing, Orbitworks offers integrated satellite solutions tailored to sovereign, commercial, and institutional clients. These include turnkey spacecraft, hosted payload opportunities, rideshare missions, and capacity-building programs. All technologies are either developed in the UAE or delivered through fully compliant international partnerships, ensuring high standards, export control adherence, and mission readiness.

About Orbitworks

Orbitworks is a UAE-based satellite manufacturer formed by Marlan Space and Loft Orbital, focused on building and deploying AI-powered satellite constellations from its 50,000 sq. ft. facility in Kezad, Abu Dhabi. With full AIT capabilities and capacity for 50 satellites annually, Orbitworks enables sovereign, scalable space solutions for defense, environmental, and commercial missions. Its inaugural Altair constellation—ten AI-enabled, multi-sensor Earth observation satellites—launches in 2026, positioning the UAE at the forefront of next-generation satellite manufacturing and export.