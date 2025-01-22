Dubai, UAE: Oraseya Capital, the investment arm of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has been recognized as the most active investor by number of deals in the UAE for 2024, according to the UAE Venture Investment Report from MAGNiTT, the venture capital data platform.

Oraseya Capital, which plays a pivotal role in supporting startups, starting from the pre-seed stage to the Series B investment stage, was also ranked as the second most active investor by Series-A deals across the MENA region, further solidifying its leading and growing position in the investment landscape. This significant recognition reflects Oraseya Capital’s strong commitment to investing in high-potential sectors such as AI, Proptech, Fintech, and Cleantech.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said: “We are pleased to see Oraseya Capital recognized as the most active investor in the UAE and 2nd most active Series A investor in the MENA region. This acknowledgement underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and startups that are shaping the future of the digital economy and driving innovation in Dubai and the UAE.”

Al Zarooni added: “This recognition not only emphasizes Dubai’s position as a global investment hub but also strengthens DIEZ’s role in advancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in line with Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda. Oraseya Capital’s investments in key sectors reflect our strategy to foster startups that provide innovative solutions and contribute to sustainable development and digital transformation.”

Oraseya Capital had an exceptional year in 2024, completing 24 investments in total. Of these, 16 were made through its Sandbox programme which is dedicated to funding and supporting early-stage technology startups, while 8 were direct investments in high-potential companies. Among the standout investments was Oraseya’s lead role in Podeo’s $5.4M Series-A round, positioning the company as the world’s largest podcast distribution platform. The company also made significant investments in industry-leading AI startup Camb.ai following their graduation from Sandbox, and Growdash, which offers innovative solutions to help restaurants’ marketing and operations teams manage their growth strategies through digital channels.

In 2024, the AI and machine learning sector represented 21% of Oraseya Capital’s portfolio, showcasing its focus on cutting-edge technologies that drive the future of innovation. This was followed by Proptech, Fintech, and Cleantech, each representing 13% of the portfolio.

In addition to these investments, Oraseya Capital achieved two successful exits in 2024 from its legacy portfolio, generating strong returns for its stakeholders. Its Sandbox programme also proved highly effective, supporting 16 startups, including Lisan.ai, a leader in AI for languages, and HeroGo, which promotes food sustainability by utilizing local food surpluses. Other key investments include Connect Earth, Circa Biotech, Opteam, RetailHub, Sthrive, Jobescape, Tmam, Zoya, Qureos, Valeo Health, Prop-ai, Camb.ai, and Teammates.ai.

This recognition comes as the UAE solidifies its status as a global leader in attracting investments, with MAGNiTT reporting a 9% increase in the number of deals compared to 2023. Additionally, the number of international investors increased by 23% in 2024, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading destination for advanced-stage financing. The UAE now holds 33% of the total project financing in the MENA region, reflecting the growing investor confidence in Dubai and the UAE.