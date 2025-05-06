Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Netherlands-based CO2Wall, a leading provider of climate solutions aimed at improving the quality of air, soil, and water and greening urban environments, has announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia via AstroLabs, the Gulf’s leading business expansion platform.

The expansion, marked by the opening of its office in Riyadh, represents a significant step forward in CO2Wall’s mission to make metropolis cities greener and healthier by integrating nature-based climate solutions into urban infrastructure.

The expansion augments the company's presence in the Gulf region, where it delivers a desert adaptive system deployed in high-impact governmental projects in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The Riyadh office enhances meeting the growing demand for its services in the region, paving the way for innovative solutions that are 100% made in Saudi Arabia, further amplifying its positive influence on job creation and energy transition.

Commenting on the announcement, Alex Nicholls, director of expansion at AstroLabs, said, “Saudi Arabia is actively preparing for future energy transitions, making it a global testbed for innovative technologies that redefine energy efficiency and sustainability. At the forefront of this revolution is CO2Wall, which is all set to take on the leadership role in advancing environmental sustainability and climate resilience nationwide.”

Gerwin Pul, founder and CEO of CO2Wall Group BV and general manager and CEO of CO2Wall Group KSA, noted, “Through this expansion, CO2Wall is committed to continuing to support sustainable growth in Saudi Arabia and contributing to its ambitious targets for achieving carbon neutrality under the frameworks of Vision 2030. As a world leader in energy transformation, Saudi Arabia presents a conducive environment for our expertise, technical know-how, and integrated product portfolio. Working with AstroLabs has allowed us to fast-track our entry into this strategic market, making them the ideal partner in our expansion strategy."

CO2Wall’s flagship offerings are smart green wall and roof systems, which can be seamlessly integrated into the exterior and interior of an existing building.

The dense planting creates a unique ecosystem for diverse plants, allowing for air purification and greater carbon dioxide absorption while significantly reducing energy consumption and noise. These systems are equipped with an AI predictive monitoring system that makes these walls highly efficient and interactive, ensuring their long-term sustainability and success.

The firm’s services are widely available across most parts of Europe. Since its establishment, CO2Wall has leveraged long-standing partnerships with prestigious universities in Germany and the Netherlands, solidifying its position as a pioneer in environmental innovations. It serves clients across a variety of applications, including office buildings, residential complexes, public spaces, schools, and hospitals.

About AstroLabs

AstroLabs is the leading business expansion platform in the Gulf, propelling high-growth companies across strategic industries. With a decade of supporting economic development in emerging markets, AstroLabs is the partner of choice for over 1,750 companies that have expanded across the region, engaging a vibrant network of 10,000+ market leaders in the UAE and KSA. Bridging key gaps in fundamental industries in the Gulf, AstroLabs designs sector-focused and outcome-driven programs in partnership with government entities and the private sector. AstroLabs is committed to building the future of key sectors, driving market access, and contributing to regional visions like Saudi Vision 2030.