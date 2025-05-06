​​​​​Cairo, CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced today the successful conclusion of the EGP 2.5bn corporate bond issuance for Tasaheel Finance.

Tasaheel’s issuance, which received an investment grade BBB+ rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS), is in two tranches: the first tranche is valued at EGP 2bn with a tenor of 12 months, while the second tranche is valued at EGP 500mn with a tenor of 36 months.

“CI Capital is proud of the successful conclusion of 5 DCM issuances for Tasaheel Finance since 2023 with a total value of EGP 20.29bn, reflecting the strong partnership between both parties. This historical issuance is another example of CI Capital’s commitment to offering unparalleled innovative financial and investment solutions to its clients, as well as reflecting its commitment to developing the Egyptian capital market space," commented Amr Helal, Chief Executive Officer (Sell-Side) of the Investment Bank at CI Capital.

“Tasaheel’s issuance, the largest corporate bond issuance in the Egyptian market history, is a turning point in the local Debt Capital Markets landscape, as it demonstrates that corporate bonds can act as a reliable financing alternative to traditional financing sources, attracting investments from sources other than the banking sector in the process. This is proven by the fact that 60% of the issuance was covered by non-banking investors, which also highlights CI Capital’s strong fundraising abilities,” commented Mohamed Abbas, Head of Debt Capital Markets at CI Capital.

CI Capital acted as the issuance manager and bookrunner, while KPMG served as the auditor of the issuance, Maatouk Bassiouny & Hennawy served as the legal advisor and the Egyptian Gulf Bank served as the subscription recipient.

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH EY, CICH.CA) is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services.

Through its headquarters in Cairo, and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions, to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high-net-worth and individual investors.

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market-leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary, Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs.

Additionally, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 4,000 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets, and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.

Banque Misr, one of Egypt and Africa’s most renowned financial banks, is the majority shareholder of CI Capital Holding.