Cairo, Egypt — “Bokra, the MENA region’s first goal-driven digital investment platform, has announced a $3 million Sharia-compliant financing agreement with iSUPPLY, a leading digital platform for pharmaceutical and medical supply distribution, to scale its operations and expand access to medical supplies across Egypt.

Through this collaboration, Bokra has structured a revenue-based revolving financing, structured entirely in accordance with Sharia principles. This funding will fuel iSUPPLY’s expansion by enhancing its supply chain operations and improving service in underserved communities.

Ayman ElSawy, Founder and CEO of Bokra, commented: “This partnership reflects Bokra’s mission to unlock high-impact, Sharia-compliant investment opportunities that generate meaningful economic and social value. By extending a revenue-based revolving financing to iSUPPLY, we’re supporting a data-driven healthcare disruptor to scale responsibly, while offering our investors access to a real economy product that delivers purpose-driven returns. It’s a clear example of how ethical finance can fuel growth in essential sectors and drive sustainable, long-term outcomes.”

With this financing, iSUPPLY will scale its operations, deepening its digital footprint across Egypt’s pharmaceutical ecosystem.

Leveraging artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, the platform streamlines procurement, optimizes inventory, helping to resolve long-standing inefficiencies in the healthcare supply chain.

Ibrahim Emam, Co-founder and CEO of iSUPPLY, commented: “We’re proud to partner with Bokra to accelerate our mission. Access to flexible, non-dilutive financing enables us to grow responsibly and stay laser-focused on what matters most, making access to medicine faster, more reliable, and powered by data.”

This partnership represents a shared commitment to innovation and impact, bringing together fintech and healthtech to advance a smarter, more equitable future for healthcare distribution in Egypt and beyond. It demonstrates the viability of revenue-based financing as a model for empowering SMEs and high-growth ventures across strategic sectors.

This financing marks the next chapter in Bokra’s strategy to expand its portfolio of Sharia-compliant, asset-backed offerings, following the successful EGP 3 billion sukuk issuance for Aman. It reflects our ongoing commitment to bridging ethical finance with real-world impact, empowering investors to achieve their goals through products rooted in purpose, performance, and inclusivity.

About Bokra

Bokra is the first goal-achieving digital investment platform in the MENA region, transforming wealth management. Our strategy focuses on goal-based capital allocation in real-world assets: real estate, precious metals, and debt instruments.

About i’SUPPLY

I’supply is a leading digital platform specializing in pharmaceutical and medical supply distribution. Using data analytics and AI to manage supply chains, iSUPPLY serves thousands of pharmacies across Egypt, offering digital tools that improve inventory management, supplier integration, and overall market transparency.