Abu Dhabi, UAE: CPX Holding, a leading provider of cutting-edge cyber and physical security solutions and services, today announced the acquisition of spiderSilk, a pioneering cyber-AI product company renowned for its proprietary AI-powered defensive technologies, including the flagship exposure management platform, Resonance.

The acquisition combines CPX’s trusted end-to-end expertise in threat detection, analysis, and remediation with spiderSilk’s product-led innovation and AI-driven technologies. Together, they aim to offer organizations more intelligent, integrated, and agile solutions to defend against today’s most complex cyber threats. This alliance paves the way for expansion into key international markets, including North America, Saudi Arabia, and the GCC, and positions the UAE as a fast-rising hub for world-class cybersecurity innovation.

“This acquisition marks a new era of growth and innovation," said Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX. “By uniting two of the best cybersecurity innovators from the UAE, we’re building a powerhouse in cyber threat detection and response—locally rooted, globally competitive. This acquisition underscores our commitment to rapid growth and global expansion, further strengthening our cybersecurity leadership. Together with spiderSilk, we are poised to deliver cutting-edge, AI-powered solutions that proactively address the most sophisticated cyber threats, helping organizations around the world stay one step ahead in an increasingly digital world."

Since its inception in 2019, spiderSilk has successfully built and commercialized cybersecurity products from the UAE for both regional and global audiences. This includes newly launched product offerings such as autonomous SOC AI agents and the first of its kind cyber intelligence platform using a truly internet-wide knowledge graph. The company’s products are being used by customers in both the public and private sectors across the region. Its robust R&D center will continue to lead innovation, creating new solutions and keeping the company at the forefront of cyber threat defense.

"This strategic relationship marks a watershed moment for the cybersecurity ecosystem, redefining how state-of-the-art capabilities are developed in the region with a global audience in mind," said Rami El Malak, CEO and Co-Founder of spiderSilk. “As the first cyber-AI start-up in the region, we have been dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in cybersecurity for the last 6 years. This acquisition is a game-changer, enabling us to amplify our impact, scale across multiple international markets, and collectively reach new heights in protecting businesses globally.”

Global Ventures (MENA’s leading VC firm) and Dara Holdings, will remain part of the journey, supporting CPX’s leadership in driving the company’s continued growth.

This acquisition further highlights the UAE’s global leadership in advancing AI and cybersecurity innovation, aligning perfectly with the nation's vision to foster cutting-edge technological growth and reinforcing its position as a strategic hub for pioneering cyber defense capabilities.

About CPX Holding

CPX, a G42 company, is a leading provider of end-to-end cyber and physical security solutions and services. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, CPX employs over 600 cyber and physical security specialists serving enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure sectors in the UAE and beyond. With a strong focus on delivering transformative security across the AI ecosystem, CPX empowers organizations to assess risks, protect assets, and operate with unwavering confidence.

About spiderSilk

spiderSilk, founded in 2019 by Rami El Malak and Mossab Hussein, is the region’s pioneering cyber-AI product company, renowned globally for its innovative AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. spiderSilk provides advanced defensive technologies including its flagship exposure management platform, Resonance, autonomous SOC agents, and an internet-wide intelligence platform. Headquartered in the UAE, spiderSilk serves a global customer base across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, with a dedicated R&D center continuously driving innovation.