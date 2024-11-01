Muscat: Orascom Development announced a strategic partnership between Muriya, its joint venture with OMRAN and the developer behind award-winning communities like Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah, and INJAZ Oman, one of Oman’s most impactful youth-serving nonprofit organizations, to advance youth entrepreneurship and work readiness in Dhofar.

This collaboration reflects Orascom Development’s regional commitment to empowering young talent and fostering sustainable communities, a focus that is demonstrated across its destinations worldwide.

Over 1,500 students across Dhofar's educational institutions have already benefited from a series of engaging programs as part of this partnership, delivering hours of learning, with the support of 15 dedicated volunteers and 10 employees from Muriya. These programs are focused on enhancing financial literacy and entrepreneurship skills. Additionally, over 10 tailored programs have been introduced to help bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world employment opportunities, empowering the next generation of business leaders.

Omar El Hamamsy, Group CEO of Orascom Development and member of Muriya board of directors and INJAZ Al-Arab’s MENA regional board of directors, said “Empowering young talent is central to Orascom Development’s success of creating sustainable development across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe. As a long-standing member of INJAZ Al-Arab’s board, I am pleased that this partnership between Muriya and INJAZ Oman exemplifies how the private, government and non-profit sectors can work together to enable our communities to be more resilient. By equipping Arab youth with essential skills and encouraging an entrepreneurial spirit, we are helping to nurture the business leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow and preparing them to contribute to the region’s long-term economic growth and diversification.”

Engineer Wael Al Lawati, CEO of Muriya, commented “We are proud to collaborate with INJAZ Oman to support Oman’s next generation and nurture talent that will shape Dhofar’s future. We believe that investment towards youth education is essential for sustainable development and the long-term success of Oman’s economy.”

Khaula Al Harthi, CEO of INJAZ Oman, added “Muriya’s support has been invaluable in extending our reach and impact in the Dhofar region. Through this partnership, we are helping young Omanis discover their potential and gain the skills they need to contribute positively to the workforce.”

Partnerting with Injaz demonstrates Orascom Development’s ongoing dedication to corporate social responsibility and community engagement, including education, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment. For Muriya, this ambitious initiative also contributes directly to the Sultanate’s economic diversification and employment goals, well aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

About Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development Holding is a leading international developer specializing in vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 35 years, Orascom Development has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose. From El Gouna’s stunning Egyptian coastal town by the Red Sea to Andermatt Swiss Alps’ breath-taking, yearround mountain destination, each master-planned community is a testament to Orascom Development's commitment to place-making at its finest. The integrated towns harmoniously combine residential areas with private villas and apartments, hotels, and award-winning leisure and commercial amenities – including golf courses, marinas, sports facilities, retail shops and restaurants. Orascom Development owns a land bank of more than 100 million square meters with approximately 40% under development or developed into thriving communities in Egypt (El Gouna, Makadi Heights, O West, Taba Heights, and Byoum), in the GCC (Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman), and in Europe (Andermatt Swiss Alps in Switzerland, Luštica Bay in Montenegro and West Carclaze Garden Village in the UK). Orascom Development’s hospitality portfolio includes 33 premium and luxury hotels with more than 7,000 rooms across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. ODH shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit OrascomDevelopment.com.

About OMRAN Group:

The executive arm of the Sultanate of Oman for tourism development is responsible for driving the growth of the nation’s tourism sector. Established in 2005, OMRAN is committed to creating world-class tourism assets, lifestyle communities, and destinations that reflect the Sultanate's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. The Group plays a key role in realizing Oman’s 2040 Tourism Strategy by fostering sustainable tourism development that supports economic diversification and creates job opportunities for locals. OMRAN’s diverse portfolio includes the development of hotels, resorts, mixed-use communities, and tourism infrastructure projects across Oman, working in collaboration with both public and private sector partners.

About Muriya:

Combining global and local expertise, Muriya is a partnership between the internationally acclaimed developer of fully integrated towns, Orascom Development Holding (ODH) (70%), and the leading government arm for tourism development in Oman, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) (30%). Established in 2006, Muriya has been leading a solid business performance boasting investments worth over $750 million in developing Oman's most iconic Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITCs), while highlighting the Sultanate's history, heritage and natural beauty in the process. 'Building Communities, Enriching Lives' is Muriya's priority across its portfolio of projects that includes the award-winning Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah.