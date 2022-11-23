Orange Jordan concluded its participation in two of the leading events that took place in the kingdom, by sponsoring and taking part in the MENA ICT Forum in the Dead Sea and SOFEX 2022 in Aqaba, both held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II.

As a responsible digital leader seeking to develop the digital sector and support entrepreneurship, Orange was the telecom sponsor of the MENA ICT forum and presented its digital solutions such as Orange jood, Orange Money, and Smart Life Solutions, as well as the 5G Lab, prototypes created by the FabLab graduates, and a booth for its accelerator BIG season 9 startups including Kader, JordiLight, Smart Green, Kaleela and Smart Face.

Digital, Data, Innovation and Money Chief Officer at Orange Jordan, Wilfried Yver, participated in a session on unlocking the power of the data universe where he stated that the world is living in a new era of data that provides opportunities and enables leaps across organizations, noting the importance of realizing the speed of data expansion.

Innovation Space, a project co-funded with the European Union, was also present at the forum’s startup village, as the project continues to expand free digital programs to develop digital skills, especially among women and youth, and support entrepreneurship by defining great opportunities that can drive growth in the national economy.

Moreover, Orange Jordan sponsored SOFEX 2022, a leading event for developments in security solutions. During the event, Orange showcased its solutions in two booths, the first comprising various solutions for security, energy efficiency, services in partnership with Fortinet, a leader in cybersecurity, Orange Money mobile wallet for secure financial transactions, and the fastest internet that won the Speed Checker award.

In another booth at SOFEX, Orange Jordan showcased enterprise solutions including Trismart solutions for integrated systems, security solutions, customer experience, and the Balador app that brings together public and private sectors in one platform.

Orange seized the opportunity of SOFEX, attended by 300 exhibitors from 38 countries, 75 delegations, and 300 VIPs including leaders and security experts from across the world, to feature 2 startups from BIG by Orange: ION, the biggest platform for electric cars charging stations, and JordiLight which offers a flexible flashlight named one of the Best Inventions 2022 by Time Magazine.

Orange Jordan affirmed its keenness to support and be part of leading national events that promote the kingdom and provide a platform to exchange insights and opportunities that will contribute to the ICT sector, adding that it continues to serve as an active partner supporting businesses across sectors in digital transformation and growth.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is the Kingdom’s digital leader and one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, featuring the best networks and innovative digital solutions, with a broad the lineup of fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, with more than 1500 dedicated employees are dedicated to meeting the expectations of a total the base of around 3.7 million customers across the Kingdom.

Orange Jordan offers a wide range of communication services not only to individuals but also to businesses under the brand Orange Business Services (OBS).

The company takes pride in seven core values: transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

Through its comprehensive corporate social responsibility strategy, Orange Jordan continues to make a sustainable impact on the lives of Jordanians stemming from its societal role and its leading position by executing various free digital programs to empower Jordanians and enhance digital inclusion to affect the socio-economic development by focusing on 3-main pillars: digital education, digital inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

