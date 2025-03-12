Orange Jordan has made a new achievement demonstrating its leadership in the field of data centers, as the company's Hashem Data Center, located in the Medical City, obtained the global “Tier III Design” certificate awarded by the American Uptime Institute, which specializes in evaluating data and information centers around the world. This is one of the most internationally prestigious certifications in the design and operation of data centers.

This achievement is another addition to Orange Jordan's success record in the field of data center design, as the company's Marj Al-Hamam data center has previously attained the same certificate, highlighting the company's commitment to international quality and excellence standards.

Hashem and Marj Al-Hamam data centers are designed according to the highest international standards, using cutting-edge data center technologies. Orange Jordan data centers provide a comprehensive range of services that include full access to the Internet and networks, along with hosting and cloud computing services. The reception of the Tier III Design certification confirms the commitment to applying the highest standards of operational sustainability and risk management to ensure reliable and secure services that support various sectors.

Orange Jordan confirmed that obtaining the Tier III certificate for sustainable engineering design marks an important milestone for the Hashem Data Center in its journey towards enhancing digital transformation in the Kingdom. The company also stated that it transcends the concept of traditional infrastructure, aiming to establish an integrated digital system that stimulates economic growth and serves various sectors, including finance, healthcare, media, e-commerce, education and the government. Orange also stressed its firm commitment to providing exceptional services that exceed customer expectations while ensuring the best standards of risk management, reliability, service continuity, and operational efficiency.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

About Orange Ventures

With €350 million allocated, Orange Ventures targets investments in innovative startups in areas such as Network & Cloud, Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Fintech, E-health, Content, B2C & Marketplaces. The Orange Ventures Impact initiative is dedicated to the Circular economy, Environment and Inclusion. Orange Ventures is deployed primarily in Europe and in the Middle East and Africa region. Supported by the Orange Group and made up of a team of 15 people based in Paris, Orange Ventures offers to the startups in which it invests access to the Group's expertise and the possibility of setting up synergies with its many business units and its 292 million customers (as of September 30, 2024) in 26 countries.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the

deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).