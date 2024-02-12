Accompanied by the digital revolution that is sweeping around the globe and reshaping the telecommunications industry, customer experience is witnessing unprecedented changes. In line with this, Orange Jordan announced the launch of the VoLTE Roaming Service commercially for the first time in Jordan. The service is meant to allow Jordanian customers in the United States to make voice calls via the 4G\LTE technology.

Orange Jordan is considered the first Jordanian telecom operator that announced the launch of the international roaming of this voice service feature, as the company extended its agreement with the operator in the United States AT&T to provides Orange’s subscribers who are traveling to the United States with the opportunity to enjoy the roaming experience with the VoLTE service.

This step comes in the context of the agreement signed between the two parties to operate international roaming services to customers who are traveling to the United States. It also follows the American Company’s decision to cancel the service on the traditional 2G and 3G networks given the importance of keeping up with the major developments in this area to move to the more advanced networks.

“It is thrilling to be the first telecom operator in Jordan to launch the VoLTE Roaming service commercially. It will enable our customers to stay connected with their family and loved ones while being abroad. They will also benefit from the other features this technology offers”, Chief ITN & Wholesale Officer at Orange Jordan, Eng. Walid Al-Doulat commented.

“Orange Jordan spares no effort in being ahead of the competition by coping with the latest technologies and providing its customers with the best experience available. We always seek to be the first, and the commercial launch of the VoLTE Roaming is a significant proof of such assertion”, Al- Doulat added.

It is worth mentioning that the VoLTE feature aims to improve and sustain the quality of voice calls by offering HD voice and simultaneous voice and data transfer during a call after the shutdown of the 2G and 3G services. It also ensures faster call set-up times and improved network availability.

VoLTE service meets the customers’ everyday needs by making multitasking easier than ever. By activating it, the customers can browse the web and download media while on a call.

For more about VoLTE service please visit: https://orange.jo/en/VoLTE-roaming-service. You can always visit Orange Jordan’s website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is the Kingdom’s digital leader and one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, featuring the best networks and innovative digital solutions, with a broad lineup of fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, and more than 1600 dedicated employees are dedicated to meeting the expectations of a base of around 4.1 million customers across the Jordan. Orange Jordan offers a wide range of communication services not only to individuals but also to businesses under the brand Orange Business Services (OBS). The company takes pride in seven core values: transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence. Through its comprehensive corporate social responsibility strategy, Orange Jordan continues to make a sustainable impact on the lives of Jordanians stemming from its societal role and leading position by executing various free digital programs to empower Jordanians and enhance digital inclusion to drive socio-economic development by focusing on 4-main pillars: digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship and climate & environment.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with total revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 137,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 296 million customers worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 251 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group’s geographical presence expands over 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed in Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

For more information, visit our website: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.