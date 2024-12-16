Orange Jordan sponsored the workshop titled “Towards Digital and Sustainable Media”, which took place at the Innovation Hub in Orange Digital Village. It was conducted in collaboration with Madraj with the support of Al-Jazeera Media Institute (AJMI).

The workshop aimed to enhance the skills and enrich the knowledge of journalists, entrepreneurs, and founders of startup companies, equipping them with the best practices when it comes to kicking off sustainability and digital media-focused projects.

Experts from Madraj showcased successful examples of media companies highlighting the most pressing challenges with proposed solutions. The expert in business development and digital marketing, Zeid Nasser, discussed with the participants important topics including generating revenues and achieving business growth.

Commenting on this sponsorship, Orange Jordan stressed the significance of this workshop and its contribution to the enhancement of the media landscape. Enabling more females and males to join the sector that plays a pivotal role in shaping public opinion, and amplifying awareness leaving an impact on all sectors, is growingly significant.

Orange shed light on its role in spreading digital education and introduced the participants to its community programs implemented under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers (ODC). It highlighted the social impact of these initiatives, impacting in turn the nationwide growth in all sectors.

It is worth noting that this workshop was part of Al-Jazeera Media Institute’s initiative under the name “Voices from the South”. Participants had the chance to put into practice the concepts and basics they learned at the workshop with Eng. Muath Khleifat, who provided valuable feedback on leadership and growth opportunities. He also identified interactively with the participants the needs, competitors, and target groups. Khelifat analyzed methods to generate revenues and costs, develop mechanisms for working with new partners, and select the best channels for work and dissemination to achieve profit and sustainability.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.