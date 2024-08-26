Orange Jordan sponsored the launch of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management (EIM) master’s program at the German Jordanian University (GJU), which was held under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Hanandeh, the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, and in the presence of GJU President Prof. Ala'aldeen Al-Halhouli. This program targets Engineering graduates to choose a path that befits their ambitions and future goals.

A joint degree program between the German Jordanian University (GJU) and Magdeburg-Stendal University of Applied Sciences (h2), EIM strives to bridge innovation management and entrepreneurship in an international and corporate context for engineers. It involves systematically and structurally identifying and developing opportunities that can lead to the creation of technology-driven startups or working in corporate R&D and innovation centers.

Th program enables students to connect their technical engineering skills with managerial and business applications, encouraging them to put innovations and engineering solutions into practice sustainably and profitably.

The EIM perfectly aligns with Orange Jordan’s vision and core values of creativity, innovation, and youth empowerment. The company believes that this program represents an opportunity for students to be fully aware of all the phases entailed in the entrepreneurial process, including ideation, product management, prototypes, and ultimately launching the company. According to Orange, this program adds significant value in the academic sphere as it pushes forward entrepreneurial programs and initiatives, ultimately driving innovative solutions that address the community’s needs.

GJU from their side, emphasized that the program was brought to life to enable young females and males to identify entrepreneurial opportunities supported by innovation in a systematic manner, leading to the establishment of startups that can make a sustainable difference. By linking industrial engineering applications with administrative and commercial processes, the program bridges the gap between theory and practice.

The program also targets innovation managers, Chief Innovation Officers (CINOs), and other executive leaders who lead innovation efforts in their organizations. It will provide them with the essential tools and governance frameworks to create and manage effective departments, driving strategic innovation across organizations.

It is worth mentioning that the program will provide students with the opportunity to generate valuable ideas using design thinking, align business models with market trends and societal needs, and develop startup projects and initiatives that contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Thanks to all this, the program is offering innovative solutions to the challenges of today.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.