The Coding Academies by Orange Jordan represent an important educational space that are aimed at enhancing young women and men’s programming skills being one of the most pivotal required pillars of the accelerating digital world. Accordingly, the company signed a Euro 1-million strategic partnership agreement with Proparco, the private sector financing arm of Agence Française de Développement Group (AFD Group), to support Orange Jordan’s Coding Academies and help execute the digital inclusion vision.

The signing ceremony was held at Orange Digital Village in Amman and the agreement was signed on behalf of Orange Jordan by the CEO Philippe Mansour and on behalf of Proparco by the French Ambassador to Jordan Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison, in the presence of a number of executive members from both parties.

Through the agreement, both parties will partner up to increase the number of programmers and young women and men who can benefit from Orange Coding Academies located in 4 Jordanian governorates, namely Zarqa, Aqaba, Irbid and Balqa, with the aim of enriching their digital knowledge, and offering training for employment, to increase their opportunities at the labor market.

Orange Jordan's CEO Philippe Mansour valued this partnership that falls under the strategic steps the company adopts to expand the reach of its digital programs to benefit more target audience through its digital programs, especially the Coding Academies as they equip the students with the skills of today to enable them to join the labor market effectively.

From his side, the Regional Director Middle East at Proparco Sebastien Fleury, expressed his pride in partnering with Orange to support their initiatives, saying: “We see in this partnership a lot of benefits for youth in Jordan. The testimonies during the ceremony at the Digital Village were enlightening! As a French development financial institution, Proparco is committed to reducing inequalities. Vocational training and innovation programs such as the ones proposed at the Orange Digital Center are key to ensuring access to employment for youth. By creating these opportunities, Orange is strengthening the Jordan digital sector, helping it play a leading role in the region."

The collaboration between Proparco and Orange Jordan included as well providing support to ensure access to Internet services via Fiber technology in all the Jordanian governorates. To materialize this, both parties signed another agreement that is worth USD 15-million where Proparco will be financially supporting Jordan Telecommunications Company (“JTC”)- Orange Jordan in its endeavors to expand its fiber optic network.

