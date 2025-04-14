The Jordanian Armed Forces – the Arab Army and Orange Jordan renewed the agreement to provide telecommunications services for landlines and mobile Internet, where the agreement was signed by the Director of the Royal Signal Corps, Brigadier General Adnan Al-Khattab, representing the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces and the Directors of Communications and Information Technology in the security services, and the Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, in the presence of the Chief Enterprise Business Unit Officer, Eng. Ahmad Abu Diab.

The Director of the Royal Signal Corps welcomed the attendees and stressed the significance of the strategic relationship and the ongoing partnership with the company. This agreement comes to enhance the strategic partnership between the two parties, especially since Orange Jordan is the exclusive provider of telecommunications services for the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army, as the company continues to provide our Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army and security forces with the fixed line, Internet and communication lines services in addition to the telephone network (PSTN).

The Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, confirmed that this agreement is an embodiment of the company's interest in serving the Guardians of the Homeland and represents its continuous keenness to design and launch offers and services that meet their requirements and always keep them in touch with everything that concerns them in their role in protecting the security of the Kingdom. Mansour added that the company is proud of its partnership of more than 20 years with the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army, through which it continues to provide an integrated set of the best solutions and services with high efficiency, representing the great bond with this renowned national institution.

To learn more, visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com, and the Orange News app or follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.