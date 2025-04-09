Orange Jordan announced the launch of the advanced satellite Internet service. This revolutionary offering is another testimony to Orange’s leading and prominent position in the Jordanian market. It strengthens digital inclusion in the region as part of the strategic partnership between Orange Group and Eutelsat Group.

This service, which offers state-of-the-art broadband technology, is designed to provide secure, reliable, and accessible Internet access to remote areas. Tailored to both private individuals (B2C) and businesses (B2B), it ensures secure, high-performance connectivity, meeting the needs of users in diverse locations, including residential buildings and farms and enabling customers to keep up with the latest global trends.

Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, expressed his pride in this significant milestone, which aligns perfectly with the company’s position as a true responsible digital leader. He emphasized that with the launch of this service, Orange Jordan will be the only telecom provider that offers an integrated package of Internet services that also includes, in addition to satellite Internet, fiber, ADSL, 4G, and 5G, solidifying its position as the leading internet provider in Jordan.

Eng. Mansour also emphasized that materializing the Kingdom’s digital transformation vision is at the heart of the company’s priorities, achieved through concrete, impactful, and proactive steps focused on the future.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, it enjoys a geographical expansion that spans over all of Jordan. Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees strive to provide the best customer experience available in line with the company’s positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader.

Orange Jordan offers an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence to put its digital empowerment and inclusion vision into action. Such a vision represents a cornerstone in the Orange Jordan’s CSR strategy which is enlightened by the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”. It revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, climate and environment, digital inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with total revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 137,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 296 million customers worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 251 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group’s geographical presence expands over 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed in Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).