Orange Jordan strives to bolster the values of innovation and creativity. This is not only limited to females, males, and entrepreneurs across the kingdom but also extends to its employees. Aligning with this, the company has launched the all-new Innovation and Growth Opportunities (IGO) rewarding program to promote creativity and spark the employees’ innovative skills to develop solutions and services that anticipate customers’ needs and maximize revenues.

The program was designed to involve all employees in headquarters, sites, and shops alike in a creative process resulting in coming up with viable ideas that contribute to increasing the company’s growth. As part of the program, Orange allocated rewards and prizes dedicated to the phases carried out over the course of the competition to serve as a motivator for the employees whose contribution is highly valuable.

The IGO Committee is evaluating the ideas with a focus on converting the viable ones into actual projects. On the other side, employees who come up with ideas that need further development will be supported by specialized consultations and intensive training to provide them with the needed guidance to move from the ideation level to the execution while adapting to the Orange business model.

It is worth noting that this program testifies to Orange's holistic vision, which combines empowering employees to be part of its business growth strategy while fostering a culture of innovation. It also strengthens and solidifies the employees’ connection with the company as their ideas, services, and applications will fall under the overall goal of elevating customers' experience, anticipating their needs, and fulfilling the market’s needs.

