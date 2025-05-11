Orange Jordan has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with the Applied Science University to provide computers, aiming to sustain and advance the educational process in line with the university's updated curricula.

As part of this partnership, Orange Jordan will supply modern computing equipment for the university's central computer laboratories. This initiative reflects Orange Jordan's commitment to enhancing the educational experience for students in Jordanian universities, enabling them to engage with the digital world and access online information resources to enrich their knowledge and build their academic and research capabilities.

Commenting on this partnership, Chief Enterprise Business Unit Officer, Eng. Ahmad Abu Diab, expressed his delight at the continued collaboration between Orange Jordan and Jordanian universities. He noted that providing these devices to the Applied Science University, a significant contributor to Jordan's academic landscape, aligns with the company's vision to enhance digital and knowledge-based experiences for all youth across all governorates in Jordan.

The President of the Applied Science University, Professor Samiha Jarrah, emphasized that the agreement aligns with the university’s strategic vision to upgrade its academic infrastructure and integrate advanced technological tools that enhance both education and research. She also commended Orange Jordan for its continued support of the education sector in Jordan.

Orange Jordan implements a range of programs in collaboration with universities across the Kingdom, reaffirming its commitment to fostering digital and entrepreneurial experiences for youth and empowering them to enter the labor market.

