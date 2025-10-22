Orange Jordan concluded the fourth edition of the Orange Summer Challenge 2025 under the theme Startup4Good, held at the Orange Digital Village in partnership with META, AWS: Amazon Web Services, The Hashgraph Association, and Dar Blockchain. The event brought together students and young entrepreneurs who presented innovative solutions across various fields, including Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, occupational safety, smart cities, and accessibility for visually impaired individuals.

Over the past three months, participants engaged in an immersive, hands-on journey combining practical training, expert mentorship, and collaborative teamwork at the Orange Digital Center. Leveraging the center’s resources, including the Innovation Hub, Digital Fabrication Lab, Coding School, and BIG by Orange, the challenge empowered youth to sharpen their skills and turn their ideas into impactful projects that respond to real community needs.

Before announcing the winning projects, participating teams presented their ideas to the jury’s panel, which evaluated them based on clear criteria including innovation, technical feasibility, social impact, and market applicability. These presentations showcased the participants’ creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, reflecting Orange’s commitment to empowering local talent and supporting solutions that generate a positive impact on society by advancing digital innovation, enhancing quality of life, and driving transformation across key sectors.

The first-place winner was the Safeguard project, offering smart public safety devices for workplaces with live monitoring and comprehensive team reporting, thereby enhancing occupational safety. The second place went to the Massar project, a smart robot for quickly and accurately marking street lines and parking spaces, achieving higher efficiency and lower cost compared to traditional methods. The NOOR project claimed third place, providing a device that enables visually impaired individuals to read, summarize, and take notes independently, enhancing their educational and professional opportunities.

During the closing ceremony, Orange Jordan reaffirmed its strong commitment to supporting and empowering youth, in line with its approach of delivering on promises responsibly and ethically. The company emphasized its role as a leading and responsible digital provider in the Kingdom, fostering long-term innovation and linking entrepreneurial initiatives to corporate social responsibility.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,600 employees worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 68,700 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of

300 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 262 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).