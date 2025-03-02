Orange Jordan continued its remarkable journey of offering the best service to the customers. It obtained the Fastest Fixed Internet - Fiber Network in the Kingdom certificate for the year 2024. This recognition is given according to speed test results on the global SpeedChecker index, which serves as a trusted tool for evaluating network performance and internet service efficiency.

Orange obtained this recognition for the 3rd consecutive time after the years 2022, and 2023. It is given based on data from tens of thousands of subscribers' experience tests across all service providers. Thanks to its technical excellence and cutting-edge infrastructure, enabling it to offer the highest speeds with low latency across its network and services, the company continues solidifying its leading position in Jordan's fiber services market.

This achievement testifies to the company's continued efforts in investment, innovation, and operational arenas. All this is being done in line with the latest global trends to anticipate the needs of customers being individuals and businesses alike. This important milestone harmonizes with Orange Group's "Lead the Future" strategy and embodies the company's slogan "Orange is here". It also emphasizes Orange's significant contributions to materializing the Kingdom's national digital transformation strategy while aligning with its position as the true responsible digital leader.

This step aligned with Orange’s big investments in fiber optic networks that are worth millions of Jordanian Dinars, enabling the company to provide the highest quality service to its customers. Statistics of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), which revealed that Orange possesses the biggest market share in the home fiber market. Over the past two years, the company focused on launching the latest technologies that testified to its commitment to innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions, services, and products, such as Wi-Fi 6, "Fiber to the Room" (FTTR), and the Digital Self-registration service using eKYC, which redefined customer experience and resulted in Orange receiving numerous awards and recognitions.

SpeedChecker has been operating in the Middle East since 2008, helping to provide websites and smart applications that enable users to verify internet connection quality, contributing to improving the infrastructure for many internet and mobile service providers.

To learn more, please visit our website www.orange.jo.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com, and the Orange News app or follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.