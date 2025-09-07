Under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Orange Jordan, in partnership with Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT), and the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF), celebrated the graduation of the 2nd and 3rd cohorts of the Orange AI Incubator implemented under the umbrella of Orange Digital Center. The incubator, funded by ISSF and in partnership with PSUT, is the first of its kind in Jordan dedicated to supporting projects based on artificial intelligence technologies.

The graduation ceremony was held in the presence of the President of PSUT, Prof. Wejdan Abu Elhaija, the CEO of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, and the CEO of ISSF, Eng. Mohammad Al-Muhtaseb, in addition to members of Orange Jordan’s Executive Committee, prominent figures from the public and private sectors, and media and press partners.

The 2nd and 3rd cohorts comprised 14 startups and entrepreneurial ideas across key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, tourism, e-commerce, education, and more. The program aimed to encourage them to integrate artificial intelligence technologies into their solutions, given their significant impact on enhancing market growth opportunities and attracting investments, as AI is considered one of the main drivers of economic and technological development globally.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan emphasized in her speech that artificial intelligence represents a historic transformation in the lives of nations, rather than just a passing trend. She pointed out that AI’s contribution to the global economy is expected to exceed 15 trillion dollars by 2030. Her Highness added that youth, who make up more than 63% of Jordan’s population, are the true wealth through which Jordan’s regional position can be strengthened by applying AI responsibly and ethically.

Her Highness pointed out that the success of the incubator reflects the strength of collaboration between academia, industry, and investment, enabling Jordan to unleash the creative potential of its youth and transform ideas into startups capable of creating tangible economic and social impact. She congratulated the graduates, affirming that they are not only entrepreneurs but pioneers of Jordan’s future, as their projects have demonstrated that true innovation is measured by its ability to serve society and drive positive change, not merely by generating profit.

The CEO of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour congratulated the graduates and expressed his pride in their achievements and innovative projects. He emphasized the company’s ongoing commitment to empowering entrepreneurs from the earliest stages, providing them with guidance, support, and advanced technologies to transform their ideas into impactful ventures, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence, thereby opening broader horizons for growth, expansion, and investment. Eng. Mansour also valued the strategic partnership with ISSF and PSUT, while extending his heartfelt gratitude to HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan for her gracious patronage and unwavering support of innovation and scientific research in Jordan. He reaffirmed the company’s pride in the outcomes of this incubator and its role in advancing digital transformation across the Kingdom.

For his part, the CEO of ISSF, Eng. Mohammad Al-Muhtaseb highlighted that Artificial intelligence is reshaping economies worldwide, and Jordan has the human capital to be at the forefront of this transformation. Programs like the Orange AI Incubator, in partnership with the ISSF and PSUT, allow our entrepreneurs to turn bold ideas into solutions that drive growth and attract investment. By channeling our talent into AI-driven innovation, we can overcome the limits of geography and resources and position Jordan as a leader in knowledge-based value creation.

It is worth noting that the Orange AI Incubator, runs over the course of a full year and is structured around three main stages, including developing technical skills, product development using AI in the interactive phase, and practical training combined with networking with investors to scale their businesses. This approach provides participants with opportunities for investment, funding and the development of innovative solutions that contribute to economic and social development.

