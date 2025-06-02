Orange Jordan, in collaboration with iSystem, held an interactive workshop at the Orange Digital Center for Innovation to mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD). The event brought together 30 participants who were persons with disabilities, reinforcing the company’s commitment to digital inclusion under the “Differently Abled, Definitely Enabled” initiative.

Certified experts led hands-on training for participants with disabilities to empower them to use smartphones efficiently through specialized sessions. The training covered current and upcoming accessibility features, instructions on configuring devices to suit individual needs, and detailed explanations of the VoiceOver feature along with other assistive tools. Additionally, participants received practical tips to enhance their iPhone usage, heard an inspiring personal testimonial on content creation, and explored various entertainment and accessibility apps designed to simplify their digital lives.

Orange Jordan emphasized that organizing this workshop builds on its previous efforts in the field, including a similar event held in 2018. This reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to promoting equal opportunities, empowering all segments of society, and fostering digital inclusion. These efforts align with Orange Jordan’s Sustainable Development Goals, as the company continues to develop programs and initiatives aimed at digital inclusion for persons with disabilities, ensuring their full participation through innovative tools and applications tailored to their needs.

It is worth noting that the workshop also showcased Orange Jordan’s digital inclusion services designed to support and effectively integrate persons with disabilities. These services include the SignBook application for sign language and the Digital Inclusion Catalogue for persons with disabilities. Additionally, the event highlighted the 7th Circle Mall, winner of the 2023 Gold Category in the “Accessible Buildings Award,” recognized for its comprehensive accessibility features. This award was launched by the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2022 to promote inclusive environments for all persons with disabilities.

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.