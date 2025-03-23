The Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, and the President of Hussein Technical University, Professor Ismael Al-Hinti, met with the group of students who benefited from the "Congratulating Al Hussein Grants" program, which Orange launched in partnership with the university to celebrate the wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, with a value of 100,000 Jordanian dinars. Seven students were selected to benefit from the scholarship by the decision of a committee formed by the company and the university, according to carefully studied criteria. The selected students will continue to receive support throughout their study period, provided they maintain their GPA.

The Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, stated, “At Orange Jordan, we believe in initiatives that create a lasting impact, such as investing in the youth of the Kingdom through these scholarships, which offer them unique opportunities and prepare them for the future by providing university education and training in the skills required by the job market.”

He added, “This initiative is part of our sustainable partnership with Al-Hussein Technical University, which aligns with our values and responsible objectives. We are confident that this partnership will contribute to equipping the local market with exceptional talents and developing national capacities capable of making a meaningful impact and fostering a thriving digital Jordan.”

President of Al Hussein Technical University, Prof. Ismael Al-Hinti, highlighted the university’s strong partnership with Orange Jordan, emphasizing that this initiative reflects both parties’ commitment to advancing technical education and expanding opportunities for youth in modern technology fields. He stated, “At HTU, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality education that blends academic knowledge with practical experience. The Celebrating Al Hussein Scholarships program is a key step in empowering our students with exceptional learning opportunities, complemented by hands-on training at a leading company like Orange. This ensures they are well-prepared for the job market and equipped to contribute meaningfully to the growth of a thriving digital economy.”

It is worth mentioning that the "Congratulating Al Hussein Grants" were announced at the university for undergraduate students. The eligibility requirements include enrollment in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, or Data Science and Artificial Intelligence majors, in addition to having a high school GPA of at least 90% and successfully passing a personal interview. Moreover, the scholarship provides training at Orange Jordan for 8 months and covers all university fees throughout the study period.

To learn more, visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, it enjoys a geographical expansion that spans over all of Jordan. Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees strive to provide the best customer experience available in line with the company’s positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader.

Orange Jordan offers an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence to put its digital empowerment and inclusion vision into action. Such a vision represents a cornerstone in the Orange Jordan’s CSR strategy which is enlightened by the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”. It revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, climate and environment, digital inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with total revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 137,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 296 million customers worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 251 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group’s geographical presence expands over 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed in Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

For more information, visit our website: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.