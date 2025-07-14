Dubai: Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai (SISD) is placing renewed emphasis on the value of its International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme (IBCP), following the outstanding results of the Class of 2025.

Offering a compelling alternative to the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) or A-Level pathways, the IBCP is designed to support students who wish to engage in career-related learning, whilst gaining transferable and lifelong skills. The IBCP combines academic rigour with real-world experience, providing students with meaningful opportunities to engage directly with industry and develop practical skills.

SISD’s IBCP programme features globally recognised BTEC Level 3 Extended Diplomas in Business and Hospitality and the newly launched BTEC in Sport, Business and Management. These qualifications provide students with focused, practical knowledge across these industries. In addition, students study three IBDP subjects alongside a core of personal and professional development. SISD’s IBCP students have continuously exceeded global averages in their Diploma subjects, and achieved an impressive 100% Distinction level in their BTEC Diplomas this year - the highest possible grade - reflecting outstanding academic excellence.

Principal Ruth Burke says “The IBCP offers a unique advantage for ambitious students who thrive in applied learning environments and gaining places at great universities.”

In addition to SISD’s BTEC Diploma in Business and Hospitality, the innovative BTEC Diploma in Sport, Business and Management launches in August, providing students with the opportunity to explore business fundamentals alongside subjects such as; Sports Psychology, Applied Anatomy and Physiology, and Sports Performance Analysis. By combining the principles of Business Management with an in-depth exploration of the key elements of sport, students will be prepared to access top universities around the world. The Business and Hospitality BTEC diploma is delivered in partnership with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, a world-renowned hospitality management institution. This collaboration allows SISD students to gain highly valuable sector-specific experience that’s rare within the UAE’s secondary education landscape, while aligning them with some of the most prestigious hospitality schools and employers globally.

A Grade 12 SISD graduate says: “The IBCP programme, combined with a BTEC qualification, has completely redefined what success in education can look like. It gave me the chance to study what I’m passionate about, hospitality and business, while also gaining real-world experience through internships and projects. The mix of academic learning and practical, career-focused study prepared me not just for university, but for life beyond the classroom. I didn’t just learn theory - I learned how to apply it. I am excited to be heading to EHL, one of the world's leading Hospitality universities this year."

One of the standout features of our IBCP programme is the exclusive student placement programme, offering learners the opportunity to gain practical, industry-level experience in world-renowned hotels. SISD students have completed placements at iconic locations such as the Burj Al Arab, gaining firsthand insight into the high standards and professionalism that define hospitality.

Dr Lisa Bardin, IBCP Coordinator at SISD, says: “The IBCP is increasingly recognised by leading universities for its academic integrity and the practical competencies it develops. At SISD, we are proud to offer a pathway that not only meets the high standards of the IB framework but also prepares students for the challenges of both higher education and industry.”

The strength of the IBCP offering is further reflected in the diverse and impressive range of university acceptances achieved by SISD students. These include EHL (EHL Hospitality Business School), University of Birmingham, City St George's, University of London, Heriot Watt University, École de management de Normandie , HULT International Business School, Hotel Institute Montreux (HIM), Queen Mary University of London, Regents University London, The American University of Paris, Murdoch University, SOAS University of London and the American University of Rome.

Rhiana Courlander, University Guidance Counsellor at SISD, adds: “Our IBCP students are gaining entry into some of the most respected institutions across Europe and beyond. The combination of BTEC qualifications, IB academic standards and SISD’s tailored guidance means they are well-positioned to succeed both at university and in their chosen careers.”

The IBCP is a powerful option for students who are motivated by a specific career direction and want to access a pathway that merges academic achievement with applied, purposeful learning. SISD’s commitment to excellence in this area positions it as one of the few schools in the UAE offering such a comprehensive and future-ready programme.

Grade 11 applications are being accepted for the IBCP, with limited spaces available for the new BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport, Business and Management.

SISD encourages early applications as interest in the IBCP continues to grow. The school is also preparing new enhancements to its secondary provision over the summer, reinforcing its commitment to offering innovative, high-quality education pathways that reflect the evolving aspirations of its student community.

For more information about the IB Career-related Programme and the new BTEC pathways, visit SISD’s website.

About Swiss International Scientific School Dubai (SISD)

Swiss International Scientific School Dubai (SISD) is a leading international day and boarding school that blends a global outlook, bilingual approach, and Swiss culture, all while remaining firmly rooted in the Dubai community. Opened in 2015, SISD is the largest Swiss school outside of Switzerland, with over 2,600 students from more than 100 nationalities.

With a mission to inspire confident and enthusiastic lifelong learners, SISD offers unique bilingual and STEAM programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and world-class education for students aged 3 to 18.

