Riyadh, KSA — In an ambitious move to take control of its sales channel, leading Saudi bottled water brand Nova Water has successfully transformed its mobile app into a high performing commercial engine, thanks to a results focused performance campaign executed by Platformance in collaboration with Mindshare KSA.

In a category where shelf competition is fierce and price often becomes the default differentiator, Nova Water sought to go beyond third party retail channels and establish a direct relationship with its customers. The brand’s goal: boost app orders, increase customer acquisition, and enhance margins through a digitally led sales model.

Platformance and Mindshare KSA responded with a full funnel strategy centred on business outcomes. The campaign unfolded in two phases: first, acquiring high-value users through precision targeting and seasonal campaigns; second, converting installs into orders by shifting optimization toward purchase behavior.

Custom creatives, real time performance data, and weekly optimization cycles allowed the team to continually refine the campaign. The results were impressive:

4x increase in app installs

200% uplift in conversion rates

26% install-to-order rate — far exceeding the industry benchmark of 10%

55% of orders came from new customers within four months

“These outcomes were driven by aligning every media dollar with business goals,” said Waseem Afzal, Founder and CEO of Platformance. “Rather than optimize for engagement, we focused on what really matters: acquiring and converting high-value users at scale.”

Najem Awar, Senior Marketing Director at Nova Water, praised the impact: “Platformance proved to be an essential part of our activation, driving results for our performance campaign. The attention to detail with their data-driven strategy allowed our brand to reap results.”

This case stands as a testament to how brands in the region can reclaim control of their digital sales channels by integrating media, data, and business KPIs. Platformance’s outcome-based approach continues to redefine what performance marketing can achieve in the MENA region.