Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank in collaboration with Visa, has announced an exclusive offer for its existing and new Visa Debit and Credit cardholders. Running until 14 October 2025, the campaign rewards a total of 370 customers over a period of 3 months with 100 Million loyalty points prize pool.

QIB is rewarding international spends this summer, giving a chance to 70 winners to walk away with a Million loyalty points each in addition to a total of 300 monthly winners with 100,000 loyalty points each. The loyalty points will be offered as Absher, Avios, Marriott Bonvoy or Meera Rewards based on the QIB card used to enter the draw.

Every month, 100 winners will be randomly selected, to receive 100,000 loyalty points over a period of 3 months. 70 grand winners will be awarded 1 Million loyalty points each at the end of the campaign, making a total of 370 winners of Visa cardholders.

Cardholders will automatically qualify for the monthly draw when spending a total of QAR 1,000 per month on international transactions. Every additional QAR 1,000 spends within the same month increases their chances to win 100,000 loyalty points. Cardholders who spend a total of QAR 15,000 internationally during the campaign period will have a chance to win 1 Million loyalty points. Every additional QAR15,000 spends during the campaign period will increase their chance to win the grand prize.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “At QIB, we believe that every payment should offer our customers more—more value, more convenience, and more possibilities. The Summer Spend Campaign is part of our long-term vision to transform everyday banking into meaningful experiences. Together with Visa, we are enabling our customers to turn their international spending into real rewards, wherever their journeys take them.”

Mr. Shashank Singh, Visa’s VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, said: “We are thrilled to partner with QIB on this exclusive campaign. It reflects our shared vision of delivering rewarding experiences and supporting cardholders during their travels with secure and seamless payment options. And thanks to Visa’s acceptance at more than 150 millions merchant locations worldwide, QIB’s customers can also enjoy the confidence and convenience of using their Visa cards wherever their travels take them.”

Winners will be selected through a prize draw conducted by a representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and QIB officials.