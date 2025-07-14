Muscat - SOHAR Port and Freezone has officially launched the third edition of its flagship summer initiative, Maseer, a transformative program dedicated to equipping Omani youth in grades 5 to 11, with future-ready skills through immersive, learning experiences. In collaboration with Kidsity, a national leader in youth education, this year’s program will engage learners from the Wilayats of Suhar and Liwa throughout July and August 2025.

Building on previous successes, Maseer offers seven dynamic workshops covering key emerging fields, including, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Data, Cybersecurity, 3D CAD Design, Smart Cities Development, Arduino Programming, Renewable Energy, and English Language Learning. These expertly led sessions provide participants with hands-on, practical knowledge that aligns seamlessly with Oman Vision 2040 and SOHAR’s strategic role as a gateway to global innovation.

This year also introduces Maseer Future City, an immersive metaverse experience that allows students to explore a futuristic digital environment inspired by smart cities. Through AI-powered learning, gamified challenges, and interactive zones, the platform equips participants with future-ready skills in a fun, accessible, and engaging way — further supporting Oman Vision 2040’s focus on digital transformation.

“Maseer reflects our belief that investing in young people is one of the most powerful ways to support national development,” said Mohamed Al Shizawi, Acting CEO, SOHAR Freezone. “The program exemplifies our commitment to advancing social welfare and socio-economic growth by fostering a culture of innovation and knowledge-sharing. By providing access to advanced knowledge and practical learning, we are helping students build the skills, confidence, and mindset needed to thrive in competitive global industries.”

“Maseer represents an inspiring journey that goes beyond traditional education by integrating cutting-edge technology and interactive learning,” said Abdulmajeed Albalushi, Managing Director of Kidsity Center Suhar. “We are proud to partner with SOHAR Port and Freezone to offer Omani youth a unique opportunity to develop future skills, creativity, and confidence that will prepare them to thrive in tomorrow’s digital world.”

Focusing on innovation, leadership, and digital fluency, Maseer complements SOHAR’s broader corporate social responsibility mission. The program nurtures curiosity, critical thinking, and collaboration, encouraging students to apply their learning through interactive projects and teamwork.

Now in its third year, Maseer continues to expand its reach and impact, setting a benchmark for youth development initiatives across Oman. By offering inclusive and forward-thinking educational opportunities, SOHAR is inspiring ambition and unlocking the potential of the nation’s next generation of leaders and innovators.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agro terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP and creating nearly 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade. Currently, land occupancy for both phase one and phase two has reached 66%.

As of 2024, SOHAR Port has achieved a remarkable throughput of 75.4 million metric tons, rise in roll-on, roll-off (RORO) operations. SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.