Striking Powerfully!

"Throughout the year 2023, our positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader served as the main source of inspiration for us to achieve numerous milestones. We were fully aware of the responsibility that was entailed in this; therefore, we converted our positioning into a route map that drew the framework of our operations to help individuals stay connected and businesses stay successful”, Orange Jordan CEO, Philippe Mansour.

While the curtains were drawn on the amazing 2023, another masterpiece was added to Orange Jordan’s collection of milestones. They were both on the individual and business levels through the set of advanced services and business solutions. All that was coupled with initiatives and programs targeting young females and males, as well as persons with disabilities where digitization was key to success.

Orange Jordan given its positioning has joined powers with stakeholders and partners to boost the dynamic ICT industry in Jordan. Such joint efforts supported the endeavors that led to putting Jordan on the global map when it comes to the ICT industry.

Revolutionary Services: A Landmark for Us and Jordan

The launch of the 5G services in Amman and Irbid with a continued expansion.

in Amman and Irbid The launch of two new Super Speeds for Orange Fiber; 10,000 Mbps and 2,000 Mbps.

for Orange Fiber; 10,000 Mbps and 2,000 Mbps. The introduction of the most up-to-date solutions of the Wifi technology, (Wifi 6) for the first time in Jordan.

of the Wifi technology, (Wifi 6) for the first time in Jordan. The support of a large number of conferences that were aimed at placing Jordan on the regional and global maps in the field of communications and technology, including the Artificial Intelligence in Defense Technologies and Cyber Security Exhibition and Conference- AIDTSEC 2023 and the 5G Summit.

All the Way to Success; We Support Businesses!

"The partnership that we forged with Orange Jordan to establish a private 5G network for Aqaba Container Terminal represents a momentous step in our journey towards technological excellence, as this pioneering initiative will enhance our operational efficiency and digital infrastructure in Aqaba. We are committed to this strategic partnership that not only supports our current goals, but also paves the way for our future strategies and visions. We appreciate Orange Jordan's keenness and excellence in innovation and tailor-made solutions to suit different requirements, and we look forward to continuing the mutual success and growth together." The Chief Executive Officer of Aqaba Container Terminal, Harald Nijhof.

The renewal of the agreement between Orange Jordan and the Armed Forces to continue exclusively providing them with telecommunications services.

to continue exclusively providing them with telecommunications services. Forging a strategic agreement with Irbid Electricity Distribution Company to provide smart biometric solutions.

Successes in Millions!

Fintech

One million open accounts on Orange Money wallet.

open accounts on Orange Money wallet. The highest number of financial transactions in the market.

Excellence

As a culmination of our efforts, we were able to obtain a certificate of excellence from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) achieving a 5-star rating as the first Telecommunications company in Jordan and the Middle East.

Unleashed potential

18,825 participants in Orange Digital Centers are now contributing to Jordan's digital transformation vision

FabLabs that exist in all governorates of the Kingdom .

. Thousands of young women and men have joined the Orange Coursat platform .

of young women and men have joined the . Digital training for employment contracts in 5 governorates , with employment rate reaching 80% .

, . 142 models participated in FabLabs and 989 young women and men joined them across the Kingdom.

joined them across the Kingdom. The first career forum specialized in the field of data science for graduates of Orange Jordan’s Data Science Academy, we always ensure that our curricula are up to date to suit the needs of the labor market.

specialized in the field of data science for graduates of Orange Jordan’s Data Science Academy, we always ensure that our curricula are up to date to suit the needs of the labor market. The graduation of 112 startups from incubators and accelerators, within the "Innovation Space project.

With our Community, from our Community, to our Community!

- We became closer to achieving our ambitious goal of reaching zero carbon emissions by 2040, especially with our solar farms project that contributed to generating 58% of the company’s energy sources.

- Forging a sponsorship agreement with the Raneen Foundation to implement the “Raneen Club for Audio Stories” project.

- The Launch of the free-call initiative (114) with the Public Security Directorate to serve deaf people.

- 3728 trees in Orange Forest, which was inaugurated in Jerash on the occasion of World Environment Day within the national afforestation project under the patronage of the Minister of Agriculture.

- Celebrate various national occasions and implement numerous humanitarian initiatives including ones that target the regional community. These activities included supporting our family in the Gaza Strip through offering free-minute calls in addition to supporting the cancer patients coming from Gaza in cooperation with King Hussein Cancer Center, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, and Tkiyet Um Ali.

Final word, a Great Year Lies Ahead!

Orange Jordan understands the responsibility that is attached to its positioning as a Digital Responsible Leader. In this context, it dedicates its human and digital resources and powers to harness its digital potential and put it at the disposal of Jordan and the local community.

The social responsibility of Orange Jordan is the flame of the company’s endeavors toward economic and social development through initiatives and programs that support the exacerbating growth of an ever-changing sector within a growing economy.

To learn more, visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is the Kingdom’s responsible digital leader and one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, featuring the best networks and innovative digital solutions, with a broad lineup of fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, and more than 1300 employees dedicated to meet the needs and aspirations of users across Jordan.

Orange Jordan offers a wide range of communication services not only to its customer base of 3.7 million individuals but also to businesses under the brand Orange Business Services (OBS).

The company takes pride in seven core values: transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

Through its corporate social responsibility strategy, inspired by the global group’s “Lead the Future” strategic plan, Orange Jordan continues to make a sustainable impact across the Kingdom by implementing various free digital and entrepreneurial programs to empower Jordanians and enhance digital inclusion to drive socio-economic development by focusing on 4 main pillars: digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship and the environment.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 137,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 296 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2023, including 251 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.