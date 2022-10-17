In preparation to select new joiners, 10 startups scored the highest in the initial evaluation to join the second cohort of the Orange AI Incubator from 62 projects that applied, now 7 startups will be chosen to start their journey at the incubator, an initiative co-funded by Orange Jordan and the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF) and co-designed by Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT).

The AI jury comprises members of Orange Jordan’s upper management, ISSF, and PSUT, the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j).

Orange Jordan affirmed the incubator’s key role in supporting AI-based startups in the idea-development stage by upskilling entrepreneurs in AI and enabling them to develop their products/services, in addition to networking with investors, those interested and the entrepreneurship ecosystem at large, to enhance their growth and opportunities to get investment funds.

The company said that welcoming the incubator’s second cohort falls under Orange Jordan’s commitment as a responsible digital leader to supporting entrepreneurship, especially projects that seize new digital potential, and empowering youth to help them grow tech-based innovative solutions that contribute to socioeconomic progress.

The incubator’s one-year program consists of three stages: the first is 4 months of improving basic technical skills such as AI-related coding, machine learning, and data science, and the second is the 2-month interactive stage of using AI in product development covering prototypes and testing, the third is 6 months of working with the other joiners to expand their network in the market and with investors.

The ISSF aims to create a vital and sustainable environment for creative entrepreneurs with a passion for transforming their innovative projects into startups in cooperation with local partners, including the Orange AI Incubator, to create job opportunities for Jordanians.

The fund also provides various financing tools to support the growth of entrepreneurial projects through direct investment, establishing new investment funds, or contributing to existing funds. The ISSF seeks to invest in several sectors, such as technology, media, communications, renewable energy, water, services, agribusiness, and pharmaceuticals.

