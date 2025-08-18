Oracle will collaborate with Google Cloud on various Gemini model integrations across business applications

Austin, Texas and Sunnyvale, Calif. — Oracle and Google Cloud have expanded their partnership to offer customers access to Google’s most advanced AI models, starting with Gemini 2.5, via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Generative AI service. Oracle customers can now utilize the latest Gemini models to build AI agents for a wide range of use cases including multimodal understanding, advanced coding and software development tasks, productivity and workflow automation, and research and knowledge retrieval.

Oracle plans to make Google’s entire range of Gemini models available via OCI Generative AI service through new integrations with Vertex AI, including cutting edge models for video, image, speech, and music generation and specialized industry models like MedLM. In the future, Oracle will collaborate with Google Cloud to make Gemini models via Vertex AI available as an option within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, providing customers with a broader choice to enhance workflows in finance, HR, supply chain, sales, service, and marketing. Oracle customers can use their existing Oracle Universal Credits to start leveraging Google’s Gemini models.

“Today, leading enterprises are using Gemini to power AI agents across a range of use cases and industries,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. “Now, Oracle customers can access our leading models from within their Oracle environments, making it even easier for them to begin deploying powerful AI agents that can support developers, streamline data integration tasks, and much more.”

Google’s Gemini models excel in enterprise use cases thanks to their ability to ground responses in up-to-date Google Search data for accuracy, large context windows, strong encryption and data privacy policies, and leading reasoning abilities.

“Oracle has been intentional in offering model choice curated for the enterprise, spanning open and proprietary models,” said Clay Magouyrk, president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “The availability of Gemini on OCI Generative AI service highlights our focus on delivering powerful, secure, and cost-effective AI solutions that help customers drive innovation and achieve their business goals.”

Oracle brings leading-edge AI technology close to enterprise data and prioritizes security, adaptability, and scalability. This helps customers across industries apply the right AI technologies, including generative and agentic AI, to the right business scenarios for immediate results. In addition, thousands of AI innovators are leveraging OCI’s cost-effective, purpose-built AI capabilities to run the most demanding AI workloads faster. OCI bare metal GPU instances can power applications for generative AI, natural language processing, computer vision, and recommendation systems.

Additional Resources

Learn more about Oracle AI

Learn more about OCI Generative AI

Learn more about Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Learn more about Google Gemini

Learn more about Google Cloud’s Vertex AI

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

About Google CloudGoogle Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated, and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

Contact Info

Google PR

Acacia Krebs

Press@google.com

Oracle PR

acacia.krebs@oracle.com